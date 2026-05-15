St. Laurence LB Sean Rice commits to Illinois

St. Laurence junior linebacker Sean Rice, who compiled 123 tackles, nine tackles for loss and four interceptions while leading the Vikings to the Class 6A state semifinals in 2025, announced on Friday that he’s committed to Illinois. A three-star prospect, Rice had three fumble recoveries, two pass breakups and a forced fumble in the fall.

A two-way starter at linebacker and tight end, Rice intercepted one pass and scored four touchdowns during his junior season. Rice, who chose the Fighting Illini over offers including Indiana, Purdue, Minnesota, is the No. 40 ranked overall prospect and the No. 2 linebacker prospect in the 2027 class, according to the 247Sports composite ratings.

A tackling machine, Rice was named an All-CCL/ESCC honoree and a Friday Night Drive All-CCL/ESCC First Team selection in 2025. The 6-foot-3, 220-pounder holds over a dozen Division I offers. He’ll join an Illinois program that has commitments from Morton’s Soren Fifer, Evanston’s Justin Johnson and Lincoln-Way East’s Mason Halliman.