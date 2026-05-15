St. Patrick DL David Folorunsho commits to Notre Dame: ‘I’m the player with the most tenacity’

St. Patrick defensive lineman David Folorunsho helped lead the Shamrocks to the CCL/ESCC Purple title in 2025. St. Patrick went 6-5 and reached the second round of the IHSA Class 5A playoffs. (ljv1suals)

St. Patrick four-star defensive lineman David Folorunsho, who led the Shamrocks to the CCL/ESCC Purple Division title and a second-round Class 5A playoff bid as a junior in 2025, announced his commitment to Notre Dame during a Rivals YouTube livestream Friday afternoon.

The No. 1 defensive line prospect and the No. 2 overall prospect in the state’s 2027 class, Folorunsho chose the Irish over Georgia, Miami, Texas Tech and Michigan. The 6-foot-4, 280-pounder, who was raised in Nigeria, recorded 55 tackles, 18 tackles for loss and five sacks in 2025. He’ll enter his fourth varsity season this fall.

“It felt like family the first time I went on campus,” Folorunsho said during an interview on the Rivals YouTube livestream Friday afternoon. “When I got there, it was unbelievable. I knew what I had to do. I’m the player with the most tenacity, the player who’ll give the most effort on every down and I’ll be there for my teammates.”

Folorunsho will join a Notre Dame program where Tom Zbikowski, a former Buffalo Grove star and St. Patrick’s head coach, once thrived. Zbikowski earned All-American honors twice and was selected in the third round of the 2008 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens. He had 126 tackles and three interceptions across five professional seasons.