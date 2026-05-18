Historical covers for May 18: A Teacher of the Year and Brown v. Board of Education

As Shaw Media celebrates its 175th anniversary, we looked back at four front pages from May 18 across different decades. These archives serve as a time capsule, capturing everything from the historic end of segregation to the political firestorms of the Watergate era and the daily rhythms of life in northern Illinois.

1954: The DeKalb Daily Chronicle

On May 18, 1954, the Daily Chronicle was dominated by a landmark moment in American history. The lead headline, “Racial Segregation Issue Faces Fight In The South,” reported on the immediate fallout of the Supreme Court’s Brown v. Board of Education decision. Locally, the paper celebrated a moment of immense pride as DeKalb’s own Willard Widerberg was named the national “Teacher of the Year,” complete with a trip to the White House to meet President Eisenhower.

1973: Dixon Evening Telegraph

By 1973, the nation was gripped by the Watergate scandal, and the Dixon Evening Telegraph brought the drama home. The front page featured a bold headline regarding James McCord’s testimony, “McCord says he was told that Nixon knew of clemency offer,” as the White House fought to downplay rumors of resignation. Closer to home, the paper covered a tragic “Blackout on probe” regarding a local murder and the ongoing “Victims of mistaken raid” who expressed fear after a botched police action.

1991: Northwest Herald (McHenry County)

The May 18, 1991, edition of the Northwest Herald focused on the growing pains of a developing county. The lead story, “GOP seeks freeway vote,” detailed political efforts to manage traffic and infrastructure through a proposed gravel tax. The front page also balanced hard news with community milestones, featuring a heartwarming story about a 64-year-old mother of 14 who returned to school to earn her college degree, titled “That new graduate is… mom.”

1995: Morris Daily Herald

In 1995, the Morris Daily Herald captured a day of high-stakes local issues. The lead story, “Dist. 101 plans referendum,” detailed a school board’s struggle to bridge a $1 million education fund deficit. The page also reported on a chemical scare where “Six overcome by leaking chemical fumes” from a transport truck and provided a somber update on international health crises with a report on health workers in Zaire searching for “deadly virus” victims.