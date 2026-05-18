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175th Anniversary

Historical covers for May 18: A Teacher of the Year and Brown v. Board of Education

The cover of the Daily Chronicle for May 18, 1954

The cover of the Daily Chronicle for May 18, 1954 (Newspapers.com)

By John Sahly

As Shaw Media celebrates its 175th anniversary, we looked back at four front pages from May 18 across different decades. These archives serve as a time capsule, capturing everything from the historic end of segregation to the political firestorms of the Watergate era and the daily rhythms of life in northern Illinois.

1954: The DeKalb Daily Chronicle

The Daily Chronicle cover: May 18, 1954 The Daily Chronicle cover: May 18, 1954 May 18, 1954 The Daily Chronicle (De Kalb, Illinois) Newspapers.com

On May 18, 1954, the Daily Chronicle was dominated by a landmark moment in American history. The lead headline, “Racial Segregation Issue Faces Fight In The South,” reported on the immediate fallout of the Supreme Court’s Brown v. Board of Education decision. Locally, the paper celebrated a moment of immense pride as DeKalb’s own Willard Widerberg was named the national “Teacher of the Year,” complete with a trip to the White House to meet President Eisenhower.

1973: Dixon Evening Telegraph

Dixon Evening Telegraph cover: May 18, 1973 Dixon Evening Telegraph cover: May 18, 1973 May 18, 1973 Dixon Evening Telegraph (Dixon, Illinois) Newspapers.com

By 1973, the nation was gripped by the Watergate scandal, and the Dixon Evening Telegraph brought the drama home. The front page featured a bold headline regarding James McCord’s testimony, “McCord says he was told that Nixon knew of clemency offer,” as the White House fought to downplay rumors of resignation. Closer to home, the paper covered a tragic “Blackout on probe” regarding a local murder and the ongoing “Victims of mistaken raid” who expressed fear after a botched police action.

1991: Northwest Herald (McHenry County)

Northwest Herald cover: May 18, 1991 Northwest Herald cover: May 18, 1991 May 18, 1991 Northwest Herald (Woodstock, Illinois) Newspapers.com

The May 18, 1991, edition of the Northwest Herald focused on the growing pains of a developing county. The lead story, “GOP seeks freeway vote,” detailed political efforts to manage traffic and infrastructure through a proposed gravel tax. The front page also balanced hard news with community milestones, featuring a heartwarming story about a 64-year-old mother of 14 who returned to school to earn her college degree, titled “That new graduate is… mom.”

1995: Morris Daily Herald

Morris Daily Herald cover: May 18, 1995 Morris Daily Herald cover: May 18, 1995 May 18, 1995 Morris Herald-News (Morris, Illinois) Newspapers.com

In 1995, the Morris Daily Herald captured a day of high-stakes local issues. The lead story, “Dist. 101 plans referendum,” detailed a school board’s struggle to bridge a $1 million education fund deficit. The page also reported on a chemical scare where “Six overcome by leaking chemical fumes” from a transport truck and provided a somber update on international health crises with a report on health workers in Zaire searching for “deadly virus” victims.

Shaw Media 175th AnniversaryDeKalb County
John Sahly

John Sahly

John Sahly is the Managing editor for the Shaw Local News Network. He has been with Shaw Media since 2008, previously serving as digital editor, and the Daily Chronicle sports editor and sports reporter.