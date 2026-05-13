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Mount Carmel WR Quentin Burrell commits to Michigan: ‘I’m ready to earn everything’

4-star junior caught 67 passes for 1,139 yards and 16 touchdowns, helped Caravan to 4th straight IHSA state title in 2025

Mount Carmel's Quentin Burrell scores a touchdown during the IHSA Class 8A football semifinal game against Fremd on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025 in Chicago.

Mount Carmel's Quentin Burrell scores a touchdown during the IHSA Class 8A football semifinal game against Fremd in Chicago. (Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald/Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald)

By Russ Hodges

Mount Carmel four-star wide receiver Quentin Burrell, who caught 67 passes for 1,139 yards and 16 touchdowns while helping the Caravan win their fourth straight IHSA state championship during his junior season, announced his commitment to Michigan on Wednesday.

Burrell is the No. 1 ranked 2027 wide receiver and the No. 6 ranked overall prospect in the state, according to the 247Sports composite ratings. The 6-foot-3, 195-pounder chose the Wolverines over offers including Notre Dame, Arizona State and Missouri. As a junior, Burrell guided Mount Carmel to a 14-0 record and the Class 8A state championship.

Mount Carmel's Quentin Burrell (4) makes a catch in for a apparent touchdown that was called back because of offsetting penalties during Class 8A quarterfinal football game between Lincoln-Way East at Mount Carmel. Saturday, Nov 15, 2025 in Chicago.

Class 8A quarterfinal football: Lincoln-Way East at Mount Carmel Mount Carmel's Quentin Burrell (4) makes a catch during a Class 8A quarterfinal football game between Lincoln-Way East at Mount Carmel in Chicago. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

As a sophomore, Burrell was a top target for Vanderbilt recruit Jack Elliott, hauling in 75 passes for 1,257 yards and 17 touchdowns. The Caravan went 11-3 and won the Class 7A state title game. In 2025, Burrell was named a MaxPreps Junior All-American, the News-Gazette All-State Player of the Year and an IHSFCA 8A All-State selection.

“I believe in coach [Kyle Whittingham] and coach [Micah] Simon,” said Burrell, who announced his decision on the Rivals YouTube channel. “I feel like we can win the natty. I’m ready to work and earn everything that comes my way. I’m not going to roll over and be another guy.”

A two-time Friday Night Drive All-CCL/ESCC First Team pick, Burrell was named the CCL/ESCC Blue Offensive Player of the Year in 2025. His older sister, Kali, plays soccer for the Wolverines. His father Aaron played football at Northwestern, where he was a receiver and a return specialist. His mother McKenzie played basketball at Pittsburgh.

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Russ Hodges

Russ started working with Shaw Media in August 2025 after over nine years as sports editor of the Rochelle News-Leader. Russ covers high school sports for the Northwest Herald and high school football for Friday Night Drive.