CCL/ESCC football notes: Colin McEniry, Henry Miller among players to watch as Marmion eyes return to playoffs

Marmion's Colin McEniry posted 523 receiving yards and 9 touchdowns during his junior season in 2025, earning CCL/ESCC Offensive Player of the Year in the Red Division. (@hugoxvisuals)

Henry Miller had the best rushing performance of his career in Week 3 last season, bulldozing the St. Viator defense for 144 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries as Marmion shut out the Lions 28-0 and improved to 2-1.

One week later, his junior season was over.

Primed for a major two-way role with the Cadets, Miller suffered a groin injury after being tackled awkwardly during Marmion’s Week 4 matchup against De La Salle. Miller made efforts to return as the season progressed, but the pain was too significant to overcome.

“I knew immediately,” Miller said. “I heard something pop and it hurt, but I played through it for the rest of the quarter. It was getting so much worse that I had to call it. ... I was week-to-week and then I tried to play against Marian Catholic in Week 6, but it hurt so bad and I was unable to run or jog. I could walk, but it was still painful.”

With Miller sidelined, Marmion fell short of the IHSA playoffs while also conceding the CCL/ESCC Red Division crown to Marian Catholic. As soon as the season ended, Miller started physical therapy. After two-and-a-half months of progress, the junior is not only back to his usual self, but he’s motivated to make up for the time he lost.

“I’m fired up,” Miller said. “I’m ready to get out there because I’ve only gotten faster, stronger and I know my offensive line has only gotten better. I try not to think too far ahead, but I’m ready to put the pads on and get out there in Week 1. I’m ready to play football.”

Marmion's Henry Miller rushed for 355 yards and 5 touchdowns in three weeks before suffering a season-ending groin injury against De La Salle. Miller averaged over 7 yards per carry. (@shotsbyjay27)

Miller emerged quickly at the start of his junior season. The 5-foot-10, 180-pounder rumbled for 355 yards and five touchdowns on 49 carries in the first three weeks. Transitioning from cornerback to free safety, Miller snagged two interceptions and recorded seven tackles. He’ll remain a two-way starter and an important team leader in 2026.

“I definitely surprised some people,” Miller said. “My offensive line was great. We’re a little young, but we’ve got some big boys up there and they get after it every morning. They give me the holes and I just have to hit through and make one guy miss. It’s 3 yards every time.”

The Cadets averaged 23.7 points per game this past season, eclipsing 200 points for the first time since 2021. In addition to deploying a beefed-up offensive line that included two All-CCL/ESCC honorees in the Red Division, Michael Harris and Michael Woytas, Marmion’s skill players took a step forward, both on the ground and in the air.

Among those skill players was junior wide receiver Colin McEniry, the CCL/ESCC Red’s Offensive Player of the Year. A two-sport athlete in football and basketball, McEniry racked up 523 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. The 6-foot-3 wideout played in all three phases, posting 34 tackles at outside linebacker and serving as long snapper.

“I was more versatile my junior year,” McEniry said. “My sophomore year, I was always the X and I was always on the weak side. Over the offseason, I really locked in with my coach during study halls and I watched film over and over again. ... I feel like the knowledge of our offense, the game and the defense helped me get the upper hand.”

A starting outside linebacker as a sophomore, McEniry was largely a one-way player before stepping into a prominent two-way role as a junior. His role will continue to evolve as he prepares for his senior season. While he’s preparing to play wide receiver, he’s been taking reps at quarterback after starter Roy Magana transferred to Oswego.

Marmion's Colin McEniry is a two-time All-CCL/ESCC selection who's started for the varsity team since his sophomore year. McEniry could be moving to quarterback in 2026. (@will.filmed.it)

“When my coach first proposed the idea to me, I was kind of startled by it,” McEniry said. “The last time I played quarterback was in fourth grade flag football, so I thought I wouldn’t enjoy it. As I’ve practiced with the team, I’ve been texting the guys to go through routes after school or on the weekends. That’s helped build our connection.”

Marmion will move into a new division in 2026. The Cadets are slated to compete in the Purple Division, which includes defending champion St. Patrick along with Benet and Niles Notre Dame. The team’s goals for the fall including returning to the playoffs, which are expanding and will include 48 teams per class rather than the usual 32 teams.

The expanded playoffs could create new opportunities for Marmion and other CCL/ESCC programs that normally wouldn’t qualify despite playing tough schedules. Marist (4-5 in 2025), for example, ranked 30th in the MaxPreps Illinois rankings, higher than 12-win teams like Stockton and Belvidere North, which both made the state semifinals.

“I think it’s great for the game,” McEniry said. “It benefits us and a lot of these CCL teams that get dealt a bad hand by playing a tough schedule. I think it helps the CCL teams that are on the fringe of making the playoffs and once they can get into the playoffs and face these other schools, they can show how touch the CCL is as a whole.”

Marmion will graduate a senior class that includes three seniors bound for college programs. Michael Harris (Thomas More) has signed to play at the Division II level, while Vinnie Testa (Concordia Wisconsin) and Sammy Ramirez (Central College) will play at the Division III level. Harris and Testa both received All-CCL/ESCC recognition in 2025.