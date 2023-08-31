Sauk Valley Media football preview capsules for Week 2 of the 2023 season

NONCONFERENCE

Wheaton St. Francis (0-1, 0-0) at Sterling (0-1, 0-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: St. Francis 35, Sterling 27 (2022 Week 2)

About the Golden Warriors: Sterling was shut out in the second half of a 28-17 loss to Metamora in Week 1. Senior running back Andre Klaver rushed for 42 yards and a touchdown and caught two passes for 27 yards. His long run went for 39 yards. Wide receiver Kaedon Phillips’ lone reception was a 21-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Drew Nettleton. The Golden Warriors were 2 for 11 on third-down conversions.

About the Spartans: Quarterback Alessio Milivojevic is committed to Ball State. St. Francis lost 27-22 to Downers Grove North in Week 1. The Spartans finished 11-2 last season, ending with a 17-14 loss to Providence Catholic in the Class 4A state semifinals.

Friday Night Drive pick: St. Francis

BIG NORTHERN CONFERENCE

Dixon (1-0, 1-0) at Oregon (1-0, 1-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Dixon 34, Oregon 6 (2022 Week 1)

About the Dukes: Dixon beat Stillman Valley 28-14 in Week 1, avenging a 36-6 loss last season. Junior Tyson Dambman took the opening kickoff 75 yards for a touchdown, and senior quarterback Tyler Shaner passed for 93 yards and rushed for 140 and three touchdowns. Senior running back Aiden Wiseman added 84 rushing yards for the Dukes.

About the Hawks: Oregon beat North Boone 6-0 in double overtime last week, avenging a 46-20 Week 9 loss last season. Logan Weems scored the winning touchdown on a 3-yard run and racked up 139 yards on 28 carries.

FND pick: Dixon

Rock Falls QB Easton Canales runs the ball Friday, Sept. 2, 2022 against Stillman Valley. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com)

Stillman Valley (0-1, 0-1) at Rock Falls (0-1, 0-1)

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Last matchup: Stillman Valley 39, Rock Falls 7 (2022 Week 2)

About the Rockets: Rock Falls looks to rebound from a 77-6 Week 1 loss to Byron. The 77 points were the most allowed by a Big Northern Conference team in the opening week; Winnebago was the next closest, conceding 56 points in a loss to Rockford Lutheran.

About the Cardinals: Stillman Valley lost 28-14 to Dixon in Week 1. Isaiah Herebia rushed for 95 yards, and Keaton Rauman rushed for 64 yards in the opener.

FND pick: Stillman Valley

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

Sherrard (0-1, 0-0) at Newman (1-0, 0-0)

When: 6 p.m. Saturday

Last matchup: Newman 36, Sherrard 7 (2016 Week 7)

About the Comets: Newman came from behind to beat Rockridge 12-7 in Week 1. The game-winner, a 3-yard touchdown pass from sophomore quarterback Evan Bushman to senior wide receiver Isaiah Williams, came at the end of a 92-yard drive with five seconds left in regulation. Leading receiver Mac Hanrahan caught four passes for 75 yards. The Comets’ defense was dominant last week, allowing only 4 of 14 passes to be completed, surrendering 12 rushing yards, and snagging two interceptions, including a pick six by Brady Grennan.

About the Tigers: Sherrard lost 28-21 to Kewanee in Week 1. Last year, the Tigers upset Morrison 26-22 in Week 5 for their only win of the season.

FND pick: Newman

Monmouth-Roseville (0-1, 0-0) at Bureau Valley (1-0, 0-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Monmouth-Roseville 21, Bureau Valley 7 (2019 Week 5)

About the Storm: Bureau Valley beat Erie-Prophetstown 26-7 in Week 1. Junior running back Elijah Endress scored two rushing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown and had a fourth-down sack late in the third quarter. Junior quarterback Bryce Helms rushed for a 20-yard touchdown and hit Endress for a 17-yard passing touchdown.

About the Titans: Monmouth-Roseville lost to Princeton 40-0 in Week 1. The Titans have finished 5-5 the past two seasons.

FND pick: Monmouth-Roseville

Morrison (1-0, 0-0) at Princeton (1-0, 0-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Princeton 48, Morrison 6 (2015 Week 2)

About the Mustangs: Morrison opened the season with a 54-0 win over Mendota. It won Class 2A state titles in 2009 and 2011.

About the Tigers: The Tigers made it to the Class 2A quarterfinals after an undefeated regular season in 2022. Senior offensive tackle/defensive end Bennett Williams is committed to Air Force Academy, and junior tight end Noah LaPorte is drawing interest from the University of Illinois.

FND pick: Princeton

Erie-Prophetstown (0-1, 0-0) at Kewanee (1-0, 0-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Kewanee 21, Erie-Prophetstown 14 (spring 2021 Week 1)

About the Panthers: Erie-Prophetstown lost to Bureau Valley 26-7 in Week 1. Senior quarterback Jeremiah Kochevar rushed for 79 yards in the first half and threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to junior running back Demetree Larson.

About the Boilermakers: Kewanee topped Sherrard 28-21 in Week 1. The Boilermakers missed the playoffs in 2022 after a 9-2 season the year before.

FND pick: Kewanee

Fulton's Dom Kramer (4) runs for a gain against Forreston on Friday, Aug. 24, 2023. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

NORTHWEST UPSTATE ILLINI CONFERENCE

Lena-Winslow (1-0, 1-0) at Fulton (0-1, 0-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Lena-Winslow 52, Fulton 14 (2022 Class 1A quarterfinals)

About the Steamers: Fulton lost to Forreston 22-18 last week. Quarterback Dom Kramer went 12-for-24 passing for 181 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 59 yards on 14 carries. Trevor Tiesman (3 catches, 54 yards), Baylen Damhoff (1 catch, 60 yards) and Jacob Huisenga (5 catches, 48 yards) each had a touchdown reception.

About the Panthers: Lena-Winslow beat West Carroll 68-0 in Week 1. Nick Tippett rushed for 73 yards and a team-leading two rushing touchdowns. The Panthers scored 48 first-half points and limited the Thunder to 12 yards of total offense.

FND pick: Fulton

Forreston (1-0, 1-0) at Dakota (1-0, 0-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Forreston 20, Dakota 8 (2022 IHSA Class 1A Quarterfinals)

About the Cardinals: Forreston beat Fulton 22-18 in Week 1. Senior running back Kaleb Sanders scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 16-yard cutback run in the fourth quarter, and the Cardinals’ defense took care of the rest. Senior running back Micah Nelson led the team with 88 rushing yards, Owen Mulder rushed for 60 yards and a touchdown, Sanders rushed for 47 yards and a touchdown, and Alex Ryia rushed for 59 yards.

About the Indians: Dakota beat Fisher 48-12 in Week 1.

FND pick: Forreston

Galena (1-0, 1-0) at West Carroll (0-1, 0-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Galena 67, West Carroll 0 (2022 Week 9)

About the Thunder: West Carroll lost 68-0 to Lena-Winslow in Week 1. It managed only 12 yards of total offense.

About the Pirates: Galena beat Eastland-Pearl City 28-6 in Week 1. The Pirates rushed for 215 yards and four touchdowns on 34 carries.

FND pick: Galena

Durand-Pecatonica (1-0, 1-0) at Eastland-Pearl City (0-1, 0-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Durand-Pecatonica 43, Eastland-Pearl City 0 (2022 Week 4)

About the Wildcatz: Eastland-Pearl City lost 28-6 to Galena in Week 1. Jaxsyn Kempel scored a 37-yard touchdown run for the Wildcatz, and finished with 81 rushing yards on 11 carries. EPC’s Draven Zier rushed for 66 yards, and Will Birchen rushed for 43 yards to go with a 50-yard kickoff return.

About the Rivermen: Durand-Pecatonica beat Stockton 20-16 in Week 1. Its quarterback, Cooper Hoffman, was a first-team all-conference selection in 2022.

FND pick: Durand-Pecatonica

ILLINOIS 8-MAN FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION

Amboy-LaMoille-Ohio (1-0, 1-0) at River Ridge (0-1, 0-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Amboy 68, River Ridge 12 (2022 Week 2)

About the Clippers: Amboy defeated Unity Christian 46-0 in Week 1. Quarterback Eddie Jones completed both pass attempts to tight end Brennan Blaine for 45 yards and two touchdowns. The Clippers were just as deadly on the ground, as Josh McKendry rushed for a 65-yard touchdown on his lone carry, and Landon Whelchel racked up 66 rushing yards and a touchdown on four carries.

About the Wildcats: River Ridge lost 48-0 to Milledgeville in Week 1.

FND pick: Amboy

Polo's Brock Soltow avoids Orangeville defenders during 8-man football action in Polo on Saturday, Sept. 3. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

Polo (1-0, 0-0) at Orangeville (1-0, 0-0)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

Last matchup: Polo 40, Orangeville 8 (2022 Week 2)

About the Marcos: Polo beat Peoria Heights 62-14 in Week 1. Quarterback Brock Soltow rushed for 110 yards and three touchdowns and passed for 61 yards and a touchdown – a 38-yard strike to Noah Dewey, who also scored on a 10-yard rushing touchdown. Carter Merdian threw a 40-yard touchdown pass to Billy Lowry and rushed for an 11-yard score.

About the Broncos: Orangeville beat Ashton-Franklin Center 46-12 in Week 1.

FND pick: Polo

Peoria Quest (0-1, 0-1) at Milledgeville (1-0, 1-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: First meeting

About the Missiles: Milledgeville opened its season with a 48-0 win over River Ridge. Two-time I8FA All-State quarterback Connor Nye accumulated five total touchdowns, 129 passing yards and 61 rushing yards. Spencer Nye hauled in a 25-yard touchdown pass, rushed for a 22-yard touchdown and recorded a safety. Konner Johnson added a 25-yard receiving score.

About the Gators: Peoria Quest is a new football team. It lost to Schlarman 52-22 in its first game last week.

FND pick: Milledgeville

Alden-Hebron (1-0, 1-0) at Ashton-Franklin Center (0-1, 0-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Ashton-Franklin Center 34, Alden-Hebron 32 (2022 Week 3)

About the Raiders: Ashton-Franklin Center lost to Orangeville 46-12 in Week 1. The Raiders have a multitude of new starters on each side of the ball this season.

About the Green Giants: Alden-Hebron beat Rockford Christian Life co-op 32-14 in Week 1. Quarterback Ben Vole rushed for 69 yards on 12 carries, completed 6 of 10 passes for 52 yards and two touchdowns and recorded two sacks in the first half. Wyatt Armbrust totaled 68 rushing yards and two touchdowns on seven carries and caught a touchdown pass from Vole.

FND pick: Alden-Hebron