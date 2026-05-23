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Mount Carmel DB Tavares Harrington commits to Michigan: ‘I’m giving them everything I’ve got’

4-star junior recorded 50 tackles, 9 PBUs, 6 TFLs and 3 INTs while helping Caravan to Class 8A state title in 2025

Mt. Carmel's Tavares Harrington (2) makes an interception during the varsity football game between Mt. Carmel high school and Nazareth Academy on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025 in La Grange Park, IL.

Mt. Carmel's Tavares Harrington (2) makes an interception during the varsity football game between Mt. Carmel high school and Nazareth Academy in La Grange Park, IL. (Tony Gadomski/Tony Gadomski for Shaw Local News Network)

By Russ Hodges

Mount Carmel four-star defensive back Tavares Harrington, who had 50 tackles along with nine pass breakups, six tackles for loss, three interceptions and a touchdown while helping the Caravan win their fourth straight IHSA state championship, announced his commitment to Michigan during a Rivals YouTube live stream Friday evening.

Harrington, whose teammate Quentin Burrell committed to Michigan earlier this month, added a sack, a forced fumble and a blocked kick during his junior season in 2025. The 6-foot-3, 180-pounder is the No. 7 ranked overall recruit and the No. 1 cornerback prospect in the state’s 2027 class, according to the 247Sports composite ratings.

“The coaching staff and the DC, coach Hill, did a great job of recruiting me,” Harrington said. “They came to see me a lot this spring. They’re getting a dog. I’m giving them everything I’ve got.”

Harrington was named to the Friday Night Drive All-CCL/ESCC First Team during his junior season. Harrington also earned All-CCL/ESCC honors in the Blue Division. As a sophomore, Harrington recorded 39 tackles, 15 pass breakups and an interception to help Mount Carmel win the Class 7A state title. The Caravan went 14-0 this past fall.

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Russ Hodges

Russ started working with Shaw Media in August 2025 after over nine years as sports editor of the Rochelle News-Leader. Russ covers high school sports for the Northwest Herald and high school football for Friday Night Drive.