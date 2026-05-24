Historical covers for May 24: Clergy abuse coverup

The cover of the Herald-News for May 24, 2023 (Newspapers.com)

As Shaw Media commemorates its 175th anniversary, we looked back at four front pages from May 24. These archives serve as a time capsule, capturing everything from early twentieth-century local initiatives to major global breakthroughs, community controversies, and impactful investigative reporting.

1928: The DeKalb Daily Chronicle

On May 24, 1928, the DeKalb Daily Chronicle focused heavily on local community improvement and educational initiatives. The front page proudly announced the paper’s “Fourth Cooking School” led by an expert home economist to modernize local households. Meanwhile, civic leaders pushed to “May Raise Water Tax” to fund vital city waterworks expansions. In broader news, the paper celebrated aviation history with a centerpiece mapping out a trans-polar flight path under the bold declaration, “North Pole is Reached,” tracking General Nobile’s historic dirigible flight over the top of the world.

1945: The Streator Daily Times-Press

By 1945, the front page was dominated by the dramatic closing chapters of World War WWII. The massive banner headline, “YANKS TURN ENDS OF OKINAWA LINE,” captured the intense, pivotal military breakthrough by U.S. Marines in the Pacific theater. Accompanying global updates detailed that “Tokyo is Left Burning After B-29 Air Blow,” highlighting the devastating scale of allied strategic bombing campaigns. On the home front, local readers found immediate relevance in a domestic policy shift granting “50 Per Cent More Gas for ‘A’ Motorists,” signaling the beginning of the end for strict wartime rationing.

1991: Northwest Herald (McHenry County)

The May 24, 1991, edition of the Northwest Herald led with a major regional criminal justice breakthrough: “Luxuries seized in million-dollar drug bust,” detailing a high-stakes federal and local raid targeting illicit operations. The front page also highlighted sensitive societal debates, reporting on the Supreme Court’s major ruling where “Justices uphold limits on abortion counseling.” Closer to home, community tensions flared over municipal funding, covered in a prominent “Pit fee debated” report regarding gravel pit operational assessments, alongside a sobering local feature warning that “State cuts threaten local programs” for mental health care.

2023: The Herald-News (Joliet)

Rounding out the collection, the May 24, 2023, issue of Joliet’s Herald-News demonstrated the power of modern investigative journalism with a striking, full-bleed visual cover. The main headline, “CLERGY ABUSE COVERUP,” broadcast a damning state investigation finding that Catholic clergy had sexually abused Illinois children far more frequently than church leadership acknowledged. This heavy-hitting accountability piece shared the front page with a notable local white-collar crime update detailing a high-profile “Fraud conviction” resulting in prison time and massive financial restitution for a former adviser.