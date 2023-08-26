Dixon starts fast, closes out opening win on road

STILLMAN VALLEY – Dixon started the 2023 season with some fireworks. It finished the opener with a workmanlike 28-14 road win over Stillman Valley.

Junior Tyson Dambman returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown, senior Tyler Shaner ran for 140 yards and three touchdowns, and the Dukes were in control from start to finish to start 1-0.

Dambman took the opening kickoff at his own 25-yard line and hesitated for a beat, then hit the hole in the middle of the field and outran the Stillman Valley kick coverage team for a 7-0 lead just 15 seconds into the game.

The Cardinals (0-1) answered with a 12-play scoring drive to tie the game, then pounced on a Shaner fumble. But the Dixon defense forced a three-and-out, and Shaner made amends on the very next play, sprinting 61 yards for a go-ahead touchdown.

After another Stillman three-and-out, senior Aiden Wiseman ran for 35 yards on the first play of Dixon’s next possession, then Shaner scampered into the end zone from 24 yards for a 21-7 lead with 23 seconds left in the first quarter.

After that, both defenses made stops to stall out long drives. The Cardinals drove to the Dixon 14 before turning the ball over on downs after a nine-play drive, then the Dukes missed a field goal after an 11-play drive.

Stillman fumbled on its first drive of the second half, but the Cards’ defense forced a three-and-out. They then tried to seize the momentum, as Braden Engel ran in from 14 yards out to cash in after Isaiah Herebia set them up inside the red zone with 68-yard run on send and 18.

But the Dukes didn’t let things get away from them. The teams traded punts, then Dixon took some time off the clock before turning it over on downs early in the fourth quarter. The Dukes then forced a Stillman punt, and Tyler Shaner connected on a few short passes to younger brother Cullen to help Dixon move down the field.

Tyler Shaner capped the drive with a 15-yard touchdown run for a 28-14 lead with 4:58 remaining to put the game away.

Dixon recovered a fumble and forced a turnover on downs in the final two Stillman drives to seal the Week 1 victory.

Wiseman finished with 84 yards on 11 rushes, and Tyler Shaner also threw for 93 yards on 10-of-15 passing, tossing completions to four different receivers.

Herebia ran for 95 yards to lead Stillman.