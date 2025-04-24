Chicago Bears 2025 NFL Draft updates: Tracking the latest draft news and notes

LAKE FOREST — The wait it over. The Bears will finally be on the clock Thursday night after months of debating of what general manager Ryan Poles should do with the No. 10 overall pick.

A year after making the obvious choice of drafting Caleb Williams with the No. 1 overall pick, Poles could go in a variety different directions Thursday night. He could continue to bolster the offensive and defensive lines. Or Poles could add an offensive playmaker for new head coach Ben Johnson.

Shaw Local will be covering all things Bears throughout the three days of the draft. Check back here for live updates.

Browns, Jaguars make trade

The draft finally had a first-round pick traded.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Browns traded No. 2, No. 104 (fourth round) and No. 200 (sixth round) to the Jaguars for No. 5 (first round), No. 36 (second round), No. 126 (fourth round) and a 2026 first round pick. The Jaguars moved up with new GM James Gladstone and head coach Liam Coen wanting to make a splash in their first draft.

The Jaguars used the No. 2 overall pick to draft Colorado’s Travis Hunter.

The draft has started

The draft is officially underway.

The Titans are on the clock after commissioner Roger Goodell and some former Green Bay Packers came out onto the stage riding bikes. He thanked a huge crowd in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and declared the draft underway.

Latest trade news for No. 10 pick

Poles said that the draft could get wild when he met with reporters Tuesday. He didn’t say that he could be the one making it wild.

The Bears have been interested in trading up in the draft according to multiple reports. On Thursday hours before the draft, The Athletic’s Dianna Russini reported that the Bears were making calls to trade up. She said teams believe the Bears had the intention of landing Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty.

On Wednesday night, New York Daily News NFL columnist Pat Leonard reported that a league source said the Bears were looking to move up. He also reported that six teams in the top 10 ahead of the Bears were open to trading down.

How can I watch the draft?

The 2025 NFL draft will be broadcast on ABC, ESPN and the NFL Network. It also is available in Spanish on ESPN Deportes. It can be streamed with NFL Plus, the ABC app or the ESPN app.

Bears draft picks

The Bears currently hold seven picks, but they could acquire more through trades. Here are the picks they currently have: