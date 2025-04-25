Chicago Bears select Michigan tight end Colston Loveland with No. 10 pick

Michigan tight end Colston Loveland catches a pass against Indiana in the second half of a game in Ann Arbor, Mich., a couple seasons ago. The Chicago Bears drafted Loveland with the No. 10 overall pick of the NFL Draft on Thursday. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) (Paul Sancya/AP)

The Bears added an offensive weapon to their arsenal Thursday night.

After months of debates of whether they would add to the trenches or add a playmaker, the Bears drafted Michigan tight end Colston Loveland with the No. 10 overall pick of the NFL draft.

There were reports that the Bears might trade up in the draft. Instead, the Bears stayed put at No. 10 and selected the Wolverines’ tight end.

At 6-foot-6 and 248 pounds, Loveland became a top pass-catcher for Michigan. He started 24 games over three seasons for Michigan, helping the Wolverines win a national championship a couple of seasons ago.

Loveland led the team with a single-season tight end-record 56 receptions, 582 receiving yards and five touchdowns. He was a finalist for the Mackey Award, given to the nation’s top end.

Bears general manager Ryan Poles saw that versatility and how it could fit in with new head coach Ben Johnson’s offense. The Detroit Lions were one of the top teams in the NFL last season who used two-tight end sets with Johnson as their offensive coordinator.

Loveland joins a Bears tight ends room that includes Cole Kmet and Durham Smythe and gives quarterback Caleb Williams another big target with his 6-foot-5, 256-pound frame. Kmet is looking for a rebound in Johnson’s offense after finishing with 474 receiving yards on 47 catches and 55 targets last season.

Poles now will have three draft picks in the second and third rounds Friday night. The Bears hold picks No. 39 and No. 41 in the second round and No. 72 in the third round.