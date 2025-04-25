Who the Chicago Bears could select in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft

Ohio State defensive lineman JT Tuimoloau plays against Indiana during a game this past season in Columbus, Ohio. Tuimoloau could be an option for Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles on Friday in the NFL Draft. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) (Jay LaPrete/AP)

The first round of the NFL Draft is in the books. Bears general manager Ryan Poles surprised many by selecting Michigan tight end Colston Loveland with the No. 10 pick Thursday night.

Now Poles will shift his focus to the second and third rounds Friday night. The Bears head into Friday with the No. 39 and No. 41 picks in the second round, the seventh and ninth picks in the round, as well as No. 72 in the third round.

Poles could go in a few different ways with his picks Friday night. He could continue boosting the offensive and defensive lines. Or he could add another playmaker, whether it be a running back or a safety.

“I feel really good about where the board is,” Poles said Thursday night. “There are some players on there who can make a really good impact on our football team. There are also a group of guys who we have in this next group who are really dependable, tough, they fit everything we need to come in and help our football team. If that is starting immediately, or eventually being starters. We really like the numbers that are there right now.”

Here are some players Poles could target Friday.

Donovan Ezeiruaku, Edge, Boston College

Poles will still need to address the defensive line despite signing edge Dayo Odeyingbo and defensive tackle Grady Jarrett earlier this offseason. Donovan Ezeiruaku brings four years of experience, having started 35 games during that span. He won the Ted Hendricks Award, given to the nation’s top defensive end, after finishing with 16.5 sacks and 20.5 tackles for loss. Ezeiruaku would make for a nice pairing opposite of Montez Sweat on the defensive line.

TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State

The Bears were linked to Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty for much of the draft process, including hours before the draft. Instead, Poles decided to not trade up for Jeanty and will instead looking into a talented running back class. Henderson will be one of the top targets. He played in all 16 games for the national champion Buckeyes this past season, sharing carries with Quinshon Judkins, who Poles could also target. Henderson rushed for 1,016 yards and 10 touchdowns and also caught 27 passes for 284 yards and one touchdown.

Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa

Like Henderson, Kaleb Johnson could be another running back option in the second round. Johnson was named the Big Ten Running Back of the Year and he was a a finalist for the Doak Walker Award, given to the nation’s top running back. He played in 12 games and set a school record with 21 rushing touchdowns and 1,537 rushing yards. At 6-foot-1, 224 pounds, Johnson would be able to pick up tough yards on top of finding holes to break through.

JT Tuimoloau, Edge, Ohio State

Tuimoloau is another edge option who could pair nicely opposite of Sweat. At 6-foot-4, 265 pounds and a 33 3/4 inch-arm length, Tuimoloau has the size and length to go along with speed that Poles and Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen look for in an edge. He ranked third in the FBS with 21.5 tackles for loss and tied for fifth with 12.5 sacks. Tuimoloau started all 16 games for the Buckeyes, finishing with 61 tackles, three pass breakups and two forced fumbles.

Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota

The Bears didn’t get a chance to select one of the top offensive tackles in the draft. Will Campbell, Armand Membou and Kelvin Banks Jr. all went in the first nine picks before the Bears drafted at No. 10. Although both Poles and head coach Ben Johnson voiced support for left tackle Braxton Jones and Kiran Amegadjie, they’ll likely bring someone in at left tackle. Ersery is the top available tackle left on the board and at 6-foot-6, 331 pounds, he’s shown an ability to combine his size with speed. Ersery has 38 games of experience at left tackle after starting one game at right tackle.

Jonah Savaiinaea, OG, Arizona

Even though the Bears traded for guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson this offseason, Poles will want to provide depth at the interior of the offensive line in case of injury. Thuney is also 32 and will need a contract extension, so Savaiinaea could be a long-term option at either spot. Savaiinaea started 36 games over three seasons with Arizona, splitting time among left tackle, right tackle and right guard during that span.

Darius Alexander, DT, Toledo

Poles, Ben Johnson and Allen all voiced their desire to attack in waves from the middle of the defensive line during the offseason. Even though the Bears have Jarrett, Billings, Gervon Dexter and Zacch Pickens, Poles will likely continue adding to the group. At 6-foot-4, 305 pounds and a 34-inch arm length, Alexander has shown his ability to be disruptive from the middle. He started 12 games last season and had 40 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and four pass breakups.

South Carolina defensive back Nick Emmanwori (7) tackles Wofford running back Ryan Ingram, left, for a loss during a game this past season in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.) (Artie Walker Jr./AP)

Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

Emmanwori dropped out of the first round and could be an enticing candidate at No. 39 if he’s still there. Poles might be tempted to address safety for the future. Kevin Byard has one year left on his contract and is 31 while Jaquan Brisker has shown great potential, but concussions have kept him off the field during his young career. Emmanwori was a three-year starter at South Carolina and was a First Team AP All-American last season. He led the team with 88 tackles, three for a loss and four interceptions.

Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State

Poles could look to add a third wide receiver to go along with DJ Moore and Rome Odunze. Higgins’ 6-foot-4, 214-pound frame pairs perfectly with his speed and would give Ben Johnson another offensive weapon. He caught 87 passes for 1,183 yards, finishing with nine touchdowns for the Cyclones, earning Third Team AP All-American.

Jack Sawyer, Edge, Ohio State

Sawyer is another Buckeyes edge rusher whom Poles could have his eyes on and might be available in the third round. He’s started 32 games over four seasons at Ohio State and played a major role in the Buckeyes’ championship season last year. He tied for the team lead with three forced fumbles and had 59 tackles, nince sacks, an interception and six pass breakups.

Ozzy Trapilo, OT, Boston College

Trapilo could be another offensive tackle, this one likely in the third round. He started his first two seasons at left tackle for Boston College but them moved over to the right side in the last two years. Poles was previously enticed to that sort of versatility when he drafted right tackle Darnell Wright in the first round of the 2023 draft. At 6-foot-8, 316 pounds, Trapilo has a large frame to be a tackle in the NFL.