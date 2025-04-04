Here’s everything Chicago Bears fans need to know ahead of the 2025 NFL draft

Chicago Bears fans react to then-USC quarterback Caleb Williams being chosen with the first overall pick during the first round of last year's NFL Draft in Detroit. The 2025 draft is set to take place in Green Bay, Wisconsin, later this month. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) (Paul Sancya/AP)

The calendar has turned to April and the Chicago Bears face another important draft.

Bears general manager Ryan Poles doesn’t own the No. 1 overall pick like he did the past couple of years, but he does have three of the first 41 selections. It will be the first time since 2003 that the Bears will have three top-41 picks and the first time since 2023 that they have three picks in the first two rounds.

The Bears enter the draft with seven selections, including the No. 10 overall pick. While it was clear to draft quarterback Caleb Williams with the No. 1 overall pick last year, what Poles will do at No. 10 and beyond is less clear.

Poles has had a busy offseason after hiring Ben Johnson as his new head coach. He traded for offensive tackles Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson and signed center Drew Dalman, defensive tackle Grady Jarrett and edge rusher Dayo Odeyingbo, among others.

Now the draft board is more open after the offseason additions. With some major needs at different positions, Poles could go a few different ways with his top few picks.

Shaw Local has prepared a complete NFL draft guide for Bears fans as they get ready for this year’s draft. Below is everything Bears fans need to know about the 2025 draft.

When is the NFL draft?

The NFL draft is set to take place April 24-26. The first round of the draft will begin at 7 p.m. on April 24. The following day, the draft will continue with the next two rounds beginning at 6 p.m. on April 25. The draft will conclude with the final four rounds beginning at 11 a.m. on April 26.

Green Bay, Wisconsin, will host the draft for the first time. Green Bay is set to be the ninth city to host the draft since the NFL moved it from New York in 2015. Draft events will take place at Lambeau Field and city’s “Titletown” district.

Bears draft picks

The Bears currently hold seven picks in the draft. But Poles could acquire more or trade some away over the next few weeks and during the draft. Here are the picks they currently have:

First round: No. 10 overall

Second round: No. 39 overall

Second round: No. 41 overall

Third round: No. 72 overall

Fifth round: No. 148 overall

Seventh round: No. 233 overall

Seventh round: No. 240 overall

Here’s a breakdown of what happened to all of the Bears’ original 2025 picks and how they acquired any additional 2025 picks.

First round: No. 10 overall — Bears’ original first-round pick

Second round: No. 39 overall — acquired through trade with Panthers

Second round: No. 41 overall — Bears’ original second-round pick

Third round: No. 72 overall — Bears’ original third-round pick

Fourth round: No. 109 overall — traded to Buffalo Bills for 2024 fifth-round pick, which the Bears used to draft Austin Booker

Fifth round: No. 148 overall — Bears’ original fifth-round pick

Sixth round: No. 185 overall — traded to Seattle Seahawks for Darrell Taylor

Seventh round: No. 224 overall — traded to Miami Dolphins with Chase Claypool

Seventh round: No. 233 overall — acquired through trade with Cincinnati Bengals for Khalil Herbert

Seventh round: No. 240 overall — acquired through trade with Cleveland Browns along with Chris Williams

Here’s the complete first-round draft order

Here’s who owns each of the 32 first-round picks, as of now. According to NFL Media, it is the first time since 2001 that every team will have its own original selection in the first round. These picks will take place on opening night of the draft April 24.

Titans Brown Giants Patriots Jaguars Raiders Jets Panthers Saints Bears 49ers Cowboys Dolphins Colts Falcons Cardinals Bengals Seahawks Buccaneers Broncos Steelers Chargers Packers Vikings Texans Rams Ravens Lions Commanders Bills Chiefs Eagles

A Chicago Bears fan attends the first round of last year's NFL Draft in Detroit. Fans will have another close trip to the draft later this month in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya/AP)

How can I watch the draft?

The draft will be broadcast on ABC, ESPN and the NFL Network. It also is available in Spanish on ESPN Deportes. It can be streamed with the ABC or ESPN apps.

What time will the Bears pick in the NFL Draft?

Choosing a precise time when the Bears will make their first pick at No. 10 on the opening night is a little tricky.

Teams are allotted 10 minutes per pick in the first round. Even though the Titans will know whom they’re drafting with the No. 1 overall pick, they’ll likely take their full 10 minutes to build up suspense.

The No. 10 overall pick should be on the clock no later than 8:30 p.m. if all the first nine teams use their full 10 minutes. It could be sooner, so Bears fans will want to start paying attention around 8 p.m.

Last year, the Bears drafted Rome Odunze with the No. 9 overall pick around 8:15 p.m. In 2023, the Bears chose Darnell Wright with the No. 10 overall pick at about 8:25 p.m.

What to know if you’re heading to Green Bay

The weekend’s draft events will be located around Lambeau Field.

The actual draft will take place at the Draft Theater, which will be on the east side of Lambeau Field. Seating at the theater will only be for invited ticket holders but fans could have an opportunity to be selected for standing room and other seating depending upon availability. The NFL will release more information about how to apply for potential fan seating at a later date.

The NFL Draft Experience, a fan festival, will also take place throughout all three days of the draft. Set in the parking lots surrounding the stadium and in “Titletown,” fans can participate in interactive games, take photos at exhibits including the Lombardi Trophy, free player autograph sessions and more. The event is free to attend, but fans need to register at nfl.com/DraftAccess or via the NFL OnePass mobile app.

Fans attending the Draft Experience will have “sightlines” to the Draft Theater to watch every pick. There will be screens throughout as well. Draft Experience will be open from noon to 10 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, as well as from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.

There will also be free concerts on the Draft Theater stage after the third round Friday and following the seventh round Saturday.

Recent history of Bears’ first-round picks

Here’s a recent history of the Bears’ first-round picks dating back about 20 years.

2024: Caleb Williams, QB, USC, first overall; Rome Odunze, WR, Washington, ninth overall

2023: Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee, 10th overall

2022: No pick (traded to the Giants to select Justin Fields)

2021: Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State, 11th overall

2020: No pick (traded to the Raiders for Khalil Mack)

2019: No pick (traded to the Raiders for Khalil Mack)

2018: Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia, eighth overall

2017: Mitchell Trubisky, QB, North Carolina, second overall

2016: Leonard Floyd, Edge, Georgia, ninth overall

2015: Kevin White, WR, West Virginia, seventh overall

2014: Kyle Fuller, CB, Virginia Tech, 14th overall

2013: Kyle Long, OT/OG, Oregon, 20th overall

2012: Shea McClellin, Edge, Boise State, 19th overall

2011: Gabe Carimi, OT, Wisconsin, 29th overall

2010: No pick (traded to the Broncos for Jay Cutler)

2009: No pick (traded to the Broncos for Jay Cutler)

2008: Chris Williams, OT, Vanderbilt, 14th overall

2007: Greg Olsen, TE, Miami, 31st overall

2006: No pick (traded down in draft order with the Bills)

2005: Cedric Benson, RB, Texas, fourth overall

2004: Tommie Harris, DT, Oklahoma, 14th overall