Chicago Bears select cornerback Zah Frazier in fifth round of 2025 NFL Draft

NFL Combine Football UTSA defensive back Zah Frazier runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis in February. The Chicago Bears drafted Frazier in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft on Saturday. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) (Michael Conroy/AP)

LAKE FOREST – The Bears continued their mission of adding speedy defensive playmakers in the draft Saturday when they selected UTSA cornerback Zah Frazier with the No. 169 overall pick in the fifth round.

Saturday felt like a longtime coming for Frazier. He originally started his collegiate career at Southern Illinois in 2019 but then transferred to Coffeyville Community College for two seasons.

Frazier spent the last three years with UTSA, where he showed enough potential to be drafted.

“It’s been a long roll,” Frazier said. “It’s definitely helped me prepare, be a better man and helped me physically and mentally.”

After showing potential at the different levels that he played, Frazier really took off in his lone season as a starter for the Roadrunners last year. He set a school record by intercepting six passes and also led UTSA with nine pass breakups and a forced fumble.

Frazier finished with 24 tackles, with one for a loss, telling reporters virtually Saturday that he plays with a fearless mentality.

At 6-foot-3, 186 pounds and a 32 7/8 arm length, Frazier is a long prospect with speed. He ran the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine in 4.36 seconds, catching the Bears’ eyes.

New Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen has wanted to add speed and length to the roster this offseason as he brings in his more aggressive style of play calling. Bears director of player personnel Trey Koziol said Frazier’s instincts and ability to adapt made him an impressive prospect.

“It’s one thing to have that frame and length,” Koziol said. “It’s another thing to be able to go to play like a wide receiver, which was really fun to watch.”

Frazier will join a talented cornerback room. Pro Bowler Jaylon Johnson leads the group along with slot corner Kyler Gordon, who just earned an extension. Tyrique Stevenson will also look to prove himself after an up-and-down start to his career.

He’ll also join the Bears older than many prospects. Frazier will turn 25 during the season.

But he wasn’t worried about his age given that he hasn’t played in too many games.

“I know what my body can do,” Frazier said. “I know it’s in the best shape.”