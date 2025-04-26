Chicago Bears select running back Kyle Monangai in the seventh round of 2025 NFL Draft

Kyle Monangai Rutgers running back Kyle Monangai (5) during a football game against Akron this past season in Piscataway, N.J. Rutgers defeated Akron 49-17. (AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis) (Vera Nieuwenhuis/AP)

LAKE FOREST – The Bears used their final selection of this weekend’s NFL draft to address a position many thought they’d hit on first. They selected Rutgers running back Kyle Monangai at No. 233 in the seventh round.

Monangai is coming off of two productive seasons with the Scarlet Knights. He rushed for over 1,200 yards per season over the past couple of seasons and ran for at least eight touchdowns each year.

During his senior year, he rushed for 1,279 rushing yards and 13 rushing touchdowns last season, earning First Team All-Big Ten. He also caught 14 passes for 75 yards.

Monangai has plenty of experience over five seasons at Rutgers having played 52 games. He credited Rutgers for learning how to be a strong pass protector as well as how to protect the ball.

Monangai capped his career having never fumbled the ball.

“I take a lot of pride in that,“ he told reporters virtually Saturday.

Adding a running back came much later than many expected for the Bears. Many analysts expected Bears general manager Ryan Poles to add a running back with one of the team’s first few picks.

There were some rumors before the start of the draft that the Bears were interested in Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty in the first round. After that didn’t happen, it was expected that the Bears would add a running back in the second, third or fourth rounds.

Instead, the Bears traded down three times this weekend.

Monangai will join a running back room led with D’Andre Swift, Roschon Johnson, Ian Wheeler and Travis Homer. He believes that he has a lot to learn from the other running backs as he makes his transition into the NFL.

There’s also excitement of reaching his full potential in Ben Johnson’s offense.

“I cant wait to get started,” Monangai said. “Learn the playbook and get on the field.”