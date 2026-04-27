Davis Junction Scott Township Historical Society program to cover railroad war of 1881

The Davis Junction Scott Township Historical Society will be hosting a program covering the railroad war that took place between the Chicago Milwaukee St. Paul Railroad and the Chicago Iowa Railroad in late March and early April 1881.

Many locals remember the Track Inn Restaurant and the Depot. A lot remember the intersection of two railroads around the Track Inn and the Depot, but not many ever heard about the confrontation that took place at that same intersection 145 years ago and shut down operations of both railroads for nearly three weeks affecting Rockford, Rochelle and other areas in northern Illinois.

The museum had an overwhelming response to the April program where the last Davis Junction Depot agent spoke. Over 70 guests came to listen to Bob Carter talk about his 30 years working for the Milwaukee road, and the small museum was packed to standing room only. Anticipating another large group of people who are interested in listening to more railroad history for our area, the museum is holding a May train-themed program at the Lynn Scott Rock Fire Department in Davis Junction, located at 106 S. Maple St.

Doors will open around 12:30 p.m. Sunday, May 17. The program will start at 1 p.m. Dawn Somers, local historian, started researching this subject after reading a short paragraph in the Centennial History written in 1975 by the charter members of the Davis Junction Scott Township Historical Society.

Intrigued by the mention that trains were blocking each other in town, she reviewed the 1881 newspaper coverage during those weeks and discovered a much larger story concerning how the confrontation involved more than what the history book talked about. In order to bring the program to life, it will include illustrations depicting the vivid details written as the reporters accounted in 1881 since photography was not as available at that time.

The program is free and open to the public. Donations are gratefully accepted.