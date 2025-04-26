Chicago Bears select offensive lineman Luke Newman in sixth round of 2025 NFL Draft

NFL Draft Football Chicago Bears fans during the second round of the NFL football draft, Friday in Green Bay, Wis. (Tyler Kaufman/AP Content Services for the NFL) (Tyler Kaufman/AP)

LAKE FOREST – When Luke Newman transferred to Michigan State last year after spending four seasons at Holy Cross, he wanted to prove that he can compete against the best.

He did just that last fall. Newman showed that he can compete against some of the best in college football and the Bears noticed, selecting him at No. 195 in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL draft.

“It’s a very unique and special moment ... ” Newman told reporters virtually Saturday. “I’m at a loss for words at a moment like this.”

That transfer was how Newman first caught the Bears’ attention. Newman played left tackle at a high level at Holy Cross, becoming a two-time FCS All-American. But the Bears wanted to see how he held his own against the best in the Big Ten.

Newman handled the transition well. He moved over to left guard and competed well against some of the best in the nation, earning Honorable Mention All-Big Ten.

The impressions didn’t stop over the offseason. Newman played different interior positions, including center, at the East-West Shrine Bowl and quickly displayed how versatile he can be and how quickly he can grasp new concepts. That adaptability also came through during a visit with the Bears in the evaluation process.

At 6-foot-3, 312 pounds, Newman provides good size as an interior lineman. There has been questions about Newman’s shorter arm length compared to other prospects.

But Bears director of college scouting Breck Ackley said they watched him compete at a high level despite that.

“What he has is the reactive ability to stay in front of guys, which helps,” Ackley said. “And then he also has the ability to drop his anchor and play with strong hands and grip so to me the hand uses really look compensated for the lack of length.”

Newman became the second offensive lineman Bears general manager Ryan Poles added in this weekend’s draft. He selected offensive tackle Ozzy Trapilo in the second round on Friday.

Poles also traded for guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson and signed center Drew Dalman earlier this offseason. The moves came as Poles overhauled the offensive line in order to better protect quarterback Caleb Williams after a disastrous season.

Newman will try to provide depth on the line for the Bears, no matter where they place him.

“Wherever I’m best suited,” Newman said. “Wherever the team needs me.”