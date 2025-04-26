Chicago Bears select linebacker Ruben Hyppolite II in fourth round of 2025 NFL Draft

Maryland linebacker Ruben Hyppolite II (11) in action during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Virginia a couple seasons ago in College Park, Md. The Chicago Bears drafted Hyppolite in the fourth round of the NFL Draft on Saturday. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) (Nick Wass/AP)

LAKE FOREST – The Bears have a trait they’re looking for in this weekend’s draft as new defensive coordinator Dennis Allen builds his defense in Chicago.

Speed.

Bears general manager Ryan Poles wasted little time addressing that trait with his first selection Saturday. He drafted Maryland linebacker Ruben Hyppolite II at No. 133 overall in the fourth round.

“I just appreciate everyone in that building for believing in me,” Hyppolite said. “I’m going to do my best in bringing a Super Bowl to Chicago.”

That speed caught the Bears’ attention during the draft process even though Hyppolite wasn’t invited to the NFL Combine in Indianapolis at the end of February. He ran the 40-yard dash at his Maryland Pro Day last month in 4.39 seconds.

Hyppolite told reporters Saturday that he visited the Bears a week after his pro day in April and quickly connected with the Bears. He enjoyed showing Bears coaches that he could break down the game to complement his quickness.

“We’re getting more than just speed,” Bears assistant director of college scouting Francis St. Paul said. “We’re getting instincts, toughness, a leader that can help our defense.”

Hyppolite also brings veteran experience after appearing in 51 career games over five seasons at Maryland. He totaled 236 tackles (138 solo), three sacks, one interception, six passes defensed and one forced fumble.

Last season, Hyppolite secured a career-high 66 tackles, leading the Maryland defense.

Hyppolite will try to complement a linebacker room that is headed by Tremaine Edmunds and TJ Edwards. The Bears recently extended Edwards with a two-year contract.

“Im excited to get up to Chicago,” Hyppolite said. “I’m excited to get started.”

The Bears started Saturday with the No. 109 overall pick in the fourth round after acquiring it from the Bills on Friday night. But the Bears traded the pick back to the Bills on Saturday in exchange for a fourth and fifth round pick.

The two teams had exchanged the pick back and forth over the past two years. Chicago originally traded No. 109 to the Bills last season as part of a package that netted the Bears Austin Booker last year.