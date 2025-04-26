Chicago Bears select Missouri, East St. Louis wide receiver Luther Burden III in second round

LAKE FOREST – A day after giving new Bears head coach Ben Johnson a new offensive weapon in the first round, the Bears added another in the second round Friday.

The Bears selected East St. Louis alumnus and Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III at No. 39.

“I’m super excited to be a part of the Chicago Bears,” Burden told reporters Friday night.

Burden showed off his athletic abilities in high school during his time with the Flyers. He made eye-popping catches to earn offers from some of the top college programs in the nation. After an impressive senior season, he earned Friday Night Drive’s 2021 Offensive Player of the Year.

LB3 in the Windy City 🏙️



Welcome to Chicago, @lutherburden3! pic.twitter.com/4joJc3tJfp — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) April 25, 2025

After finding his role on Missouri as a freshman, Burden garnered national headlines with his play as a sophomore. Burden led the Tigers with 1,212 receiving yards, which ranked third in the SEC in 2023, and nine touchdowns on 86 receptions. He earned All-SEC first-team honors and finished as a second-team All-American.

Opponents paid more attention to Burden this past fall, usually putting extra coverage on the wideout. Because of that, Burden finished second on the Tigers’ roster with 676 receiving yards but led the team with six touchdowns.

Bears general manager Ryan Poles added another playmaker to his offense. Poles drafted Michigan tight end Colston Loveland with the No. 10 overall pick Thursday night.

At 6 foot, 206 pounds, Burden had a big frame that went along with his speed. Burden will become another talented target for quarterback Caleb Williams. He’ll join DJ Moore and Rome Odzune as a third option in the wide receivers room.

Bears director of college scouting Breck Ackley said the Bears weren’t concerned about Burden’s dip in production last season or that he primarily played in the slot. Ackley said Burden can affect the games in different ways, both inside and out.

“I think one of the unique things about him is that he can win a few ways with the ball in his hand,” Burden said. “He can win with speed, he can win with physicality and he can win with elusiveness.”

Burden also will get a chance to play with Williams. The duo were supposed to play together at Oklahoma, where he originally committed. Instead Williams followed head coach Lincoln Riley to USC and Burden flipped to Missouri instead.

Burden kept up with Williams through social media and was excited to finally connect with him.

“I’m definitely a big fan of him,” Burden said. “I am excited to get to work with him.”

The Bears originally had the No. 41 pick, too, but made a trade with the Bills. Chicago traded No. 41, 72 (third round) and 240 (seventh) to the Bills for 56 (second round), 62 (second round) and 109 (fourth round).