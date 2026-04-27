Woodstock woman released pretrial on cocaine charges is accused again, jailed

A Woodstock woman who was released from McHenry County jail pretrial in January on cocaine allegations now faces new drug charges, official records show.

Danielle Maldonado, 34, is newly accused of possession, manufacturing and delivering 15 to 100 grams of cocaine, a Class X felony, according to the criminal complaint in the McHenry County court.

Maldonado made her first court appearance Friday, where she did not argue for pretrial release.

In a detention order, Judge Cynthia Lamb wrote that police responded to a Woodstock residence for a reported dispute and that a man who was at the home told police Maldonado was there and he wanted her to leave. He also told police that Maldonado “was in possession of and involved in selling crack cocaine,” the judge wrote.

The man said the drugs were in Maldonado’s room and Maldonado “admitted” to police she had previously sold cocaine “and granted the police permission to search her room,” Lamb said.

Police found a safe “among the defendant’s belongings,” though she denied possessing it, the order stated. After obtaining a search warrant and opening the safe, police allegedly found “about 2-2.5 ounces of cocaine bagged into multiple baggies along with a Chime debit card bearing the Defendant’s name and women’s makeup,” the judge said.

Police also found “additional packaging materials, pipes, and a digital scale all of which is consistent with the sale and distribution of cocaine,” the judge said.

Through her attorney, Maldonado stipulated to the information presented Friday and did not argue against being detained pretrial. The pretrial release in the earlier case also was revoked, records show.

In the earlier case, she is charged along with the same man involved in the recent alleged dispute, Fidel Polanco III, 48, with possession and unlawful possession with the intent to deliver cocaine, Class 2 felonies, and unlawfully possessing a glass smoking pipe, on Jan. 7, the criminal complaint in that case show.

The complaint in that case states that police found inside the safe “approximately 13.8 grams of a substance containing cocaine ... a clear glass smoking pipe.”

Lamb said Maldonado poses a threat to the community and, based on eight prior failures to appear in court, also is a flight risk. The judge also noted Maldonado was on supervised release in the previous case when charged last week.

Maldonado is due in court May 6. If convicted on the Class X felony she faces between six and 30 years in prison. Polanco is due in court May 7, when prosecutors are set to argue for sanctions. Documents show he allegedly tested positive for cocaine on Jan. 27 in violation of his pretrial release.