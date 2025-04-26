Chicago Bears select offensive tackle Ozzy Trapilo in second round of NFL draft

Boston College offensive lineman Ozzy Trapilo (70) anchors the line during the first half of an NCAA football game against Louisville this season in Chestnut Hill, Mass. The Chicago Bears drafted Trapilo in the second round of the NFL Draft on Friday. (AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper) (Greg M. Cooper/AP)

LAKE FOREST – The Bears continued boosting the offensive line Friday night when they drafted Boston College offensive tackle Ozzy Trapilo with the No. 56 overall pick in the second round of the NFL Draft.

Trapilo brings in versatile experience. He started his first two seasons at left tackle for Boston College but then moved over to the right side in the last two years. At 6-foot-8, 316 pounds, Trapilo has a large frame to be a tackle in the NFL.

Bears general manager Ryan Poles was previously enticed to that sort of versatility when he drafted right tackle Darnell Wright in the first round of the 2023 draft.

With the selection, Poles continued his revamp of the offensive line. Poles already traded for guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson and signed center Drew Dalman earlier this offseason.

Trapilo could compete for the starting left tackle spot this offseason. He’ll compete against returning starter Braxton Jones, who had ankle surgery toward the end of last season and could be limited at the start of training camp. Last year’s third-round pick Kiran Amegadjie will also likely compete for the spot.

The Bears could now have four new starters on the offensive line. Wright might be the lone starter returning from an offensive line that allowed quarterback Caleb Williams to be sacked 68 times last year, tied for the third-most times in NFL history.

The Bears originally had the No. 41 pick too but made a trade with the Bills. Chicago traded No. 41, 72 (third round) and 240 (seventh) to the Bills for 56 (second round), 62 (second round) and 109 (fourth round).