Joyce: Recovery, resilience, and results across the 40th district

Local leaders handed out plastic storage totes to residents in the Oakwoods subdivision in Aroma Township on March 14, 2026, following the March 10 tornado in Kankakee County. The group included, from front left, State Rep. Jackie Haas, Aroma Park Mayor Brian Stump, Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis and his wife Lori, top right, State Sen. Patrick Joyce and his wife Rita, and Kankakeean Elisabeth Dunbar, top left. (Tiffany Blanchette/Tiffany Blanchette)

April has been a month of continued recovery, renewed focus, and meaningful progress for the communities I’m proud to serve.

In the weeks since the devastating March tornado and storms struck Kankakee County, helping families recover has remained one of my top priorities. While the cleanup phase was difficult, our communities have shown extraordinary resilience. Neighbors have helped neighbors, volunteers have stepped up, and local organizations have worked tirelessly to support those who lost so much.

Over the past several weeks, state, county and federal officials completed preliminary damage assessments to determine the scope of the destruction and help identify available assistance. I am grateful to the Kankakee County Emergency Management Agency, Illinois Emergency Management Agency, FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration for their work to move this process forward.

Now, the focus is on helping residents rebuild.

I recently encouraged storm-impacted residents to begin repairs now rather than wait for any possible future federal declaration. Homeowners and renters should contact insurance providers, document damage with photos and receipts, and take proper safety precautions during cleanup. Residents with unmet needs should call 211 for assistance connecting with available services. You can find storm recovery guidance here:

In addition, the U.S. Small Business Administration is now accepting disaster loan applications for affected homeowners, renters and businesses. These low-interest loans can help cover repairs and expenses not fully covered by insurance. Local groups like Kankakee County Community Services are also providing direct support to help families with housing, repairs and other urgent needs. Recovery takes time, but our communities are meeting this challenge with strength and compassion.

As we continue rebuilding at home, I have also remained focused in Springfield on protecting and strengthening agriculture — the backbone of so many communities in the 40th District.

As a lifelong farmer, I understand how difficult it can be for young and beginning farmers to get started. Rising land costs, expensive equipment and market uncertainty make it harder than ever for the next generation to build a future in agriculture.

That is why I advanced Senate Bill 3019 to strengthen Illinois’ First-Time Farmer Bond Program . This measure would modernize outdated eligibility rules and expand access to lower-interest financing for young farmers purchasing land, equipment and making needed improvements.

Supporting agriculture also means supporting innovation and long-term market opportunities. This month marked the final implementation of Illinois’ B20 biodiesel incentive, increasing the biodiesel blend threshold from B17 to B20. This is a major win for Illinois soybean farmers, our rural economy and our state’s energy future. I was proud to help lead this effort .

Public safety and community well-being remain central to my work in Springfield. I am continuing efforts to improve roadway safety by advancing legislation to speed up state reviews of dangerous intersections — a step aimed at preventing future tragedies. I also passed a measure to expand access to mental health counseling for coroners, recognizing the difficult and often traumatic work they perform in service to our communities.

I also had the opportunity to meet with FFA students and agricultural leaders during Illinois Agriculture Legislative Day in Springfield. Seeing so many young people passionate about farming and rural life was a powerful reminder of why we must keep investing in the next generation.

Public safety has remained another important focus this spring. I was honored to be recognized as one of the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police’s Public Officials of the Year. This recognition reflects the partnerships we have built with law enforcement and first responders across the district.

I also advanced legislation this month to help local fire departments better access affordable financing for fire trucks, ambulances and other emergency equipment. Supporting first responders means ensuring they have the tools they need to keep our communities safe.

As always, my office is here to help with state services, recovery resources or any questions you may have. Please call 708-756-0882, visit www.senatorpatrickjoyce.com , or follow updates at facebook.com/senPatrickjoyce40.

Together, we will keep moving forward.

Sen. Patrick Joyce

D-Essex, 40th State Senate District