Chicago Bears select Texas A&M defensive tackle Shemar Turner in second round of NFL Draft

Texas A&M defensive lineman Shemar Turner (5) attacks against Arkansas offensive lineman Keyshawn Blackstock during the first half of a game this past season in Arlington, Texas. The Chicago Bears selected Turner in the second round of the NFL Draft on Friday night. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez/AP)

LAKE FOREST – The Bears added to their defensive line Friday night when they selected Texas A&M defensive tackle Shemar Turner with the No. 62 overall pick in the second round of the NFL Draft.

Turner brings experience after playing four seasons with the Aggies, starting 35 games. At 6-foot-3, 290 pounds and a 33⅝-inch arm length, Turner played with explosion from the middle of the Texas A&M defense.

He had 36 tackles, 5.5 for a loss, two sacks and pass breakup and forced fumble each.

With the selection, Bears general manager Ryan Poles continued his revamp of the defensive line. He signed defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo and defensive tackle Grady Jarrett during free agency.

Turner will give the Bears another playmaker from the middle of the defense. Poles, new Bears coach Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Dennis Allen mentioned during the offseason how they want to attack in waves. Graham will play along Jarrett, Andrew Billings, Gervon Dexter and Zacch Pickens.

The Bears originally had the No. 41 pick too but made a trade with the Bills on Friday night. Chicago traded No. 41, 72 (third round) and 240 (seventh) to the Bills for 56 (second round), 62 (second round) and 109 (fourth round).