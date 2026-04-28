Driver dead in I-88 police shooting after chase through suburbs west into DeKalb County

Law enforcement officials look into a Honda sedan with a shattered window in the westbound lanes of Interstate 88 on Monday, April 27, 2026, as they investigate an incident on I-88 just west of Keslinger Road in Maple Park. (Mark Busch)

A person died in a shooting involving police along Interstate 88 after a multi-county police chase from the suburbs into DeKalb County on Monday.

Illinois State Police said the person – a man who hasn’t been identified as of 11 p.m. Monday – was seen driving a Honda sedan wanted in connection to a missing person reportedly experiencing a mental health crisis.

The shooting happened about 3:12 p.m. on westbound I-88 west of Keslinger Road in Maple Park at the DeKalb-Kane County line. The man was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

On Monday afternoon, a Naperville police officer spotted the vehicle near State Route 59 and North Aurora Road, according to a news release from the ISP.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 15 Law enforcement officials look into a Honda sedan with a shattered window in the westbound lanes of Interstate 88 Monday, April 27, 2026, as they investigate an incident on I-88 just west of Keslinger Road in Maple Park. (Mark Busch)

Police said the driver brandished a gun and then fled in the Honda. Warrenville police found the Honda and pursued it “as the driver continued to brandish” a gun, ISP said.

ISP became involved in the police chase when the vehicle got onto I-88 moving west. Police used spike strips on the Honda as it entered DeKalb County, according to ISP. The Honda stopped on I-88 near Keslinger Road.

Authorities said at that point, both the driver and a Warrenville police officer fired a gun. The driver suffered a gunshot wound. Authorities gave him emergency care at the scene. He was taken to an area hospital, where he died, according to ISP.

No police officers were injured during the shooting, authorities said.

I-88 eastbound and westbound was backed up for hours on Monday. Though the eastbound lanes reopened about 4 p.m., ISP closed the westbound lanes so authorities could respond. Illinois Route 47 ramps to I-88 westbound also were closed.

Traffic was reportedly at a standstill as far west as Peace Road in DeKalb.

The Honda was seen along the shoulder of I-88 with the passenger window shattered, and debris on the ground.

Authorities asked motorists to seek alternate routes during the investigation. ISP posted the alert about 3:30 p.m. Monday. A large police presence was in the westbound lanes for hours along the interstate in Maple Park.

The shooting and the Warrenville officer’s use of force will be reviewed by the DeKalb County State’s Attorney’s Office following an internal ISP investigation.

DeKalb County sheriff’s deputies helped briefly with traffic control on Monday afternoon, Sheriff Andy Sullivan said.

This is a developing story. This story was updated at 4:50 p.m. and 5:18 p.m. and 5:48 p.m. and 11:18 p.m. Check back for further updates.

Shaw Local Reporter Megann Horstead contributed.