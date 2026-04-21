Third Eye Blind, Six One Five Collective added to RiverEdge Park’s summer concert schedule

Downtown Aurora’s newly-expanded RiverEdge Park has added live concerts from ‘90s rockers Third Eye Blind and country band Six One Five Collective to its 2026 summer concert season.

Third Eye Blind will play RiverEdge Park on Sunday, Aug. 23. Led by Stephan Jenkins, this San Francisco band’s 1997 debut album included monster hits like “How’s It Going to Be?” and “Semi-Charmed Life,” which, today, has over 50 million views on YouTube. They’ve put out ten best-selling studio recordings, two live releases and sold 12 million records worldwide. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the concert at 8 p.m. Tickets are $71.

Six One Five Collective will bring their country sound to downtown Aurora on Saturday, July 25. In the spirit of the Highwaymen, Little Big Town, Old Dominion and Fleetwood Mac, Six One Five Collective is a three-time, Grammy-nominated, all-American band rooted in the heart of Nashville.

Six One Five Collective will bring their country sound to downtown Aurora on Saturday, July 25, 2026. (Photo provided by Six One Five Collective )

Their show is an eclectic mix of original solo music, hit songs they’ve written for other artists, and high-energy covers that define the “Six One Five sound.” They’ve toured the world, played the Grand Ole Opry, opened for John Legend, India Arie, John Hiatt, Kenny Chesney, Jon Pardi, Old Dominion, and others, and their songs have been written for household names like Kelly Clarkson, George Strait, and Luke Bryan. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the concert begins at 8 p.m. Tickets are $22.

Third Eye Blind and the Six One Five Collective join a packed summer concert line-up which already includes The Beach Boys, Cheap Trick, Trombone Shorty, Gov’t Mule, Lauren Alaina, UB40, Poi Dog Pondering, tribute concerts plus a new Movie in the Park Series.

For tickets and information, visit riveredgeaurora.com, call 630-896-6666, stop by RiverEdge’s satellite box office, Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and until show time on show days, or purchase day-of at RiverEdge Park.