Mt. Morris Jamboree free concert series lineup set for this summer

Summer is here and the historic Mt. Morris Campus will again be coming alive with free concerts on Wednesday and Friday nights.
The 14th season of the annual Mt. Morris Jamboree free concert series will have 12 Fridays and a few Saturdays scheduled, with a variety of bands performing for listeners.
All concerts are from 7 to 9 p.m. on the band shell, except on the Fourth of July. Local charitable organizations will again be serving food concessions every Friday night starting at 5 p.m.
Just 4 Fun Ice Cream will provide sweet treats and the Mt. Morris Senior and Community Center popcorn girls, Emmie and Lily, will serve fresh popcorn on most nights, too. Ewe and Me Acres will continue to host an ever-expanding Farmers Market featuring locally grown produce, delicious baked goods, crafts, live plants and more from 4-8 p.m. every Friday on the campus right next to the official Illinois State Freedom Bell.
Check out these pages on the web for more information: mtmorrisil.net, moundertown.com, or the Mt. Morris Jamboree page on Facebook.
The schedule for the summer is as follows:
June 12: Jonny Lyons and the Pride - classic rock
June 19: Howard and the White Boys - blues
June 26: Steve Colvin’s Men in Black - jazz
July 3: The Jimmys - blues, funk, soul and R&B
July 4: Rick Lindy & the Wild Ones - oldies/classic rock from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Let Freedom Ring Festival’s block party at 105 W. Brayton Road
July 10: Second Hand News - Fleetwood Mac tribute
July 17: Dave Weld and the Imperial Flames - blues
July 24: Dan Lepien Band - country
July 31: Miles Nielsen & The Rusted Hearts - rock and roll and classic 1960s soul
Aug. 7: Heartache Tonight - Eagles tribute
Aug. 8: Jazz In Progress - jazz
Aug. 14: Brass From the Past - classic rock
Aug. 15: Acoustic Axis - classic rock, blues and country
Aug. 21: Chicago Tribute Anthology - music from the Band Chicago and more
Aug. 22: Grass Attack - bluegrass
Aug. 28: Fortunate Sons - Creedence Clearwater Revival tribute