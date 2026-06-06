Mt. Morris Jamboree free concert series lineup set for this summer

An estimated crowd of 2,500 turned out to listen to The Fortunate Sons, a Creedance Clearwater tribute band, during the Jamboree Concert Series in Mt. Morris on Aug, 29, 2025. The free concerts are held every Friday night through the summer in downtown Mt. Morris. (Earleen Hinton)

Summer is here and the historic Mt. Morris Campus will again be coming alive with free concerts on Wednesday and Friday nights.

The 14th season of the annual Mt. Morris Jamboree free concert series will have 12 Fridays and a few Saturdays scheduled, with a variety of bands performing for listeners.

All concerts are from 7 to 9 p.m. on the band shell, except on the Fourth of July. Local charitable organizations will again be serving food concessions every Friday night starting at 5 p.m.

Just 4 Fun Ice Cream will provide sweet treats and the Mt. Morris Senior and Community Center popcorn girls, Emmie and Lily, will serve fresh popcorn on most nights, too. Ewe and Me Acres will continue to host an ever-expanding Farmers Market featuring locally grown produce, delicious baked goods, crafts, live plants and more from 4-8 p.m. every Friday on the campus right next to the official Illinois State Freedom Bell.

Check out these pages on the web for more information: mtmorrisil.net, moundertown.com, or the Mt. Morris Jamboree page on Facebook.

The schedule for the summer is as follows:

June 12: Jonny Lyons and the Pride - classic rock

June 19: Howard and the White Boys - blues

June 26: Steve Colvin’s Men in Black - jazz

July 3: The Jimmys - blues, funk, soul and R&B

July 4: Rick Lindy & the Wild Ones - oldies/classic rock from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Let Freedom Ring Festival’s block party at 105 W. Brayton Road

July 10: Second Hand News - Fleetwood Mac tribute

July 17: Dave Weld and the Imperial Flames - blues

July 24: Dan Lepien Band - country

July 31: Miles Nielsen & The Rusted Hearts - rock and roll and classic 1960s soul

Aug. 7: Heartache Tonight - Eagles tribute

Aug. 8: Jazz In Progress - jazz

Aug. 14: Brass From the Past - classic rock

Aug. 15: Acoustic Axis - classic rock, blues and country

Aug. 21: Chicago Tribute Anthology - music from the Band Chicago and more

Aug. 22: Grass Attack - bluegrass

Aug. 28: Fortunate Sons - Creedence Clearwater Revival tribute