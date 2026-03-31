Cheap Trick, UB40, Flock of Seagulls, Thomas Dolby & more coming to RiverEdge Park this summer

Songs of Summer: The 2026 Concert Series comes to the newly-renovated RiverEdge Park in Aurora. (Thomas J King)

The Beach Boys, Cheap Trick, Trombone Shorty and many more legendary bands and artists, as well as a new Movie in the Park Series are coming to Aurora’s newly renovated RiverEdge Park.

Following a year off for renovations, RiverEdge is back with a new 16-station beverage pavilion, an expanded entrance with ticket booth, an expanded grass seating area, three new jumbotrons, a new restroom building with 24 new women’s and 18 new men’s facilities, four new family/anyone restrooms and a new backstage artist pavilion, according to a news release.

RiverEdge Park has grown its capacity from 6,000 to 7,500, and is ready to attract music fans to downtown Aurora for live summer concert excitement, a warm community feel and gorgeous views of the Fox River.

Songs of Summer: The 2026 Concert and Event Line-up at Aurora’s RiverEdge Park

Blues on the Fox featuring Trombone Shorty and Ally Venable

Saturday, June 20, 3 p.m.

Tickets: $39 through May 31; $44 June 1 through day of

Texas blues-rock singer/songwriter and guitarist extraordinaire, Ally Venable will perform at the Blues on the Fox show at RiverEdge Park in Aurora. (Photo provided by RiverEdge Park )

Come hang by the river and get your fill of awesome blues music. Perhaps the most recognizable ambassador for New Orleans music working today, Trombone Shorty has spent his entire life not only carrying the torch for Crescent City culture, but also propelling it forward into the 21st century with his ecstatic live performances and intoxicating blend of rock, funk, soul, jazz, blues, hip-hop, and Caribbean influences. Texas blues-rock singer/songwriter and guitarist extraordinaire, Ally Venable, with her signature glitter dresses and black knee-high boots, comes off of the ropes swinging dazzling crowds with her electric talent. Watch for more artists to be added to the Blues on the Fox line-up soon.

Cheap Trick

Thursday, June 25, 8 p.m.

Tickets: $50

Cheap Trick will perform at the newly-renovated RiverEdge Park in Aurora on June 25, 2026. (Photo provided by RiverEdge Park )

Legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Cheap Trick, the iconic rock band from Rockford, are coming to town with their classic hits like “I Want You To Want Me,” “Dream Police,” “The Flame,” “Surrender” and more. Don’t miss Cheap Trick’s signature blend of hard rock and power-pop sensibilities, live at RiverEdge Park.

Cheap Trick goes on pre-sale to Paramount Theatre subscribers Tuesday, March 31 at 10 a.m. VIP Packages also go on sale Tuesday, March 3. Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, April 3 at 10 a.m.

Aurora’s Fireworks Celebration

Friday, July 3, 9:15 p.m.

Free

Fireworks are back in Aurora and RiverEdge Park is the perfect place to view them. Bring the family and enjoy music, dancing and a fireworks show all along the gorgeous Fox River.

Lauren Alaina

July 5, 8 p.m.

Tickets: $37

Lauren Alaina will perform at the newly-renovated RiverEdge Park in Aurora on July 5, 2026. (Photo by Alexa Campbell)

Grand Ole Opry member and Georgia-born force Lauren Alaina, who “American Songwriter” notes is “on a seemingly limitless upward trajectory,” has shared the stage with Alan Jackson, Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Martina McBride and Rascal Flatts. Enjoy favorites like “Road Less Traveled” and “ONE BEER” and her 2025 releases “Those Kind of Women,” “Household” and “All My Exes” (feat. Chase Matthew).

Movies in the Park: “The Goonies”

Thursday, July 16, 8 p.m.Tickets: $2 in advance; $4 day of; children 2 and under free (must have a ticket)

A group of young misfits called “The Goonies” discover an ancient map and set out on an adventure to find a legendary pirate’s long-lost treasure in this 1985 family favorite.

Downtown Alive: Sixteen Candles

Friday, July 17, 8 p.m.

Tickets: $3 through May 31; $5 June 1 through day of

Sixteen Candles, known as America’s premiere ‘80s pop experience, travels the country, bringing 80s music to life in full force for a memorable and exciting concert experience. They’ll bring the outstanding pop hits and guitar licks. You bring the neon headbands and shoulder pads.

Get the Led Out

Saturday, July 18, 8 p.m.

Tickets: $27

From the bombastic and epic, to the folky and mystical, Get The Led Out captures the musical essence of Led Zeppelin and brings it to the concert stage. The Philly-based group consists of six veteran musicians intent on delivering Led Zeppelin live like you’ve never heard before, with heart-thumping intensity that sounds just like the iconic artists.

Movies in the Park: “The Princess and The Frog”

Thursday, July 30, 8 p.m.

Tickets: $2 in advance; $4 day of; children 2 and under free (must have a ticket)

A waitress desperate to fulfill her dreams as a restaurant owner is set on a journey to turn a frog prince back into a human, but she has to face the same problem after she kisses him.

Hollywood Nights: The Bob Seger Experience

Friday, July 31, 8 p.m.

Tickets: $16 through May 31; $23 June 1 through day of

Thirty years of music forever embedded into America’s DNA. Hollywood Nights: The Bob Seger Experience is pure American rock-and-roll classics like “Travelin’ Man” and “Old Time Rock & Roll,” with a 10-piece band to back up those lyrics that everyone can sing along to.

Movies in the Park: “Coco”

Thursday, August 6, 8 p.m.

Tickets: $2 in advance; $4 day of; children 2 and under free (must have a ticket)

A boy who dreams of becoming a great musician embarks on an extraordinary journey to the magical land of his ancestors in this 2017 Pixar family favorite.

Downtown Alive: 90’s Pop Nation

Saturday, August 8, 8 p.m.

Tickets: $3 through May 31; $5 June 1 through day of

It’s a full, all-live band straight outta Chicago, serving up pop perfection the way it was meant to be: loud, fun and totally in the moment.

UB40 featuring Ali Campbell

Sunday, August 9, 8 p.m.

Tickets $60

UB40 will perform at the newly-renovated RiverEdge Park in Aurora Aug. 9, 2026. (Image provided by RiverEdge Park )

Ali Campbell, the original voice of UB40, continues to bring the band’s authentic reggae sound to fans worldwide with hits like “Red, Red Wine,” “Kingston Town” and more.

Gov’t Mule

Thursday, August 13, 8 p.m.

Tickets: $39

Gov’t Mule’s honest, organic and daring music and improvisational virtuosity has led their recognition as one of the most timeless, revered and active bands in the world whose spot amongst rock titans remains unshakable.

The Beach Boys

Friday, August 14, 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $56

The Beach Boys – who have become synonymous with the California lifestyle and an American icon to fans around the world – are celebrating 250 years of the USA while saluting The 60th Anniversary of “Pet Sounds.”

Poi Dog Pondering

Saturday, August 15, 8 p.m.

Tickets: $46

Forty years, thousands of shows, tens-of-thousands of fans and millions of memories later, one of Chicago’s favorite bands, Poi Dog Pondering, continues to evolve, entertain and stir souls. These one-time street buskers return to their home-away-from-home at RiverEdge Park for another unforgettable celebration of life, love and music.

Totally Tubular Festival

Sunday, August 16, 7 p.m.

Tickets: $45

Kick it ’80s new wave style with Thomas Dolby and The Lost Toy People, A Flock of Seagulls, The Motels, The Producers, Animotion, The Escape Club and Tommy Tutone.

The Australian Pink Floyd Show

Friday, August 21, 8 p.m.

Tickets $39.50 in advance, $44.50 day-of

Performing the music of Pink Floyd with note for note perfection, this critically acclaimed show has been astonishing audiences worldwide for nearly 40 years.

Stayin’ Alive

Saturday, August 29, 8 p.m.

Tickets $18 through May 31; $24 June 1 through day of

They look like The Bee Gees. They sound like The Bee Gees. You’ll hear all the hits like “Night Fever,” “Jive Talkin’,” “How Deep Is Your Love,” “You Should Be Dancing,” “Nights on Broadway,” and “Stayin’ Alive.”

Stay tuned for additional 2026 concert announcements at RiverEdge Park.

Tickets to most shows are on sale at RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway in downtown Aurora, right across from the Aurora Metra Stop.

For tickets and information, visit riveredgeaurora.com, call 630-896-6666, stop by RiverEdge’s satellite box office, Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and until show time on show days, or purchase day-of at RiverEdge Park.

Ticket prices are for in-person purchase. Additional fees apply for phone and online orders. All tickets are general admission.