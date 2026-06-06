Crystal Lake Quarry marks 10 years with free celebration Sunday

The Quarry Cable Park, located at 5517 Northwest Highway in Crystal Lake. (Provided by Quarry Cable Park)

The Quarry at Three Oaks Recreation Area in Crystal Lake is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a free event Sunday.

Started as a cable park for wakeboarding 10 years ago, The Quarry, located at 5517 Northwest Highway, has evolved into a unique destination with live events, plenty of summer-friendly activities and a bar and grill.

The Quarry Cable Park, a lakefront bar and grill, located at the cable wake park, 5517 Northwest Highway in Crystal Lake, is pictured in 2021. (Provided by the Quarry Cable Park)

The special anniversary celebration from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday will have free wakeboarding, live music and a DJ, a photo wall, merchandise, beer and seltzer samplings and free hot dogs for the first 100 guests. All ages are welcome to the free event.

Construction began in 2009 to turn the former Vulcan Lakes quarry lake between Route 14 and Rakow Road into a recreation area. The Quarry is a privately owned business on the nearby, smaller North Lake. It features a beach area, baggo, volleyball and a 32-acre cable wake park. The newest addition is the Aqua Park – an inflatable obstacle course on the water.

“We started in 2016 with a simple idea — and 10 years later, it’s become something bigger than we ever imagined, thanks to all of you," The Quarry owners wrote in a Facebook post.

For more information, visit thequarrycablepark.com.