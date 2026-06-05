Bad Momz of Comedy brings a moms’ night out to downtown Wheaton

Grab your girls and get ready to laugh with a special Dinner and Comedy Night Package, featuring Bad Momz of Comedy, at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 16 at Wheaton Drama in downtown Wheaton.
Tickets are $50 per person and include a $25 voucher to dine at a participating restaurant before the show. The performance will be hosted at Wheaton Drama, conveniently located among numerous participating restaurants.
According to a news release from the Downtown Wheaton Association, the group has been featured on “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” Zanies Chicago, City Winery, and more — and now the Momz are headed to downtown Wheaton.
This stand-up comedy showcase features four “her-larious” comics who just so happen to be moms, delivering a night of relatable, laugh-out-loud humor, the release stated.
The June 16 lineup includes Orly K.G., Dana Ehrman, Patty Vaccarella and Chastity Washington.
Founded by Chicago-based comic Orly K.G. in 2022, Bad Momz of Comedy showcases a rotating lineup from its growing roster of more than 100 influential mom and female comedians. This show is rated PG-13.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit VisitDowntownWheaton.org/events.
For additional information about the event, email Hello@DowntownWheaton.com or call 630-682-0633.
Participating dining locations include: 302 Wheaton, Adelle’s Modern Kitchen + Bar, Altiro Latin Fusion, BABAM Tea, Bien Trucha, Billy Bricks, Burma O’Clock, Dairy Queen, Ditka’s Grill, Dough/The Backyard, Egg’lectic Café, Extract Juicery Organic Café, GIA MIA, Gino’s East of Chicago, Graham’s Fine Chocolates & Ice Cream, Hale Street Cantina, High Rollers Company, Ivy Restaurant, Kimmer’s Ice Cream, Moveable Feast + Co., My Half of the Sky, Neer Beer N/A Beverage Company, Positano Ristorante, Qcurrys Indian Kitchen, Shane’s Deli, Sogno, Subourbon, Suzette’s Creperie, Tasting deVine, The Burger Social and The Protein Spot.