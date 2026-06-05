Bad Momz of Comedy brings a moms’ night out to downtown Wheaton

Chicago-based comedian Orly K.G founded Bad Momz of Comedy in 2022. The group will perform in downtown Wheaton June 16, 2026. (monika)

Grab your girls and get ready to laugh with a special Dinner and Comedy Night Package, featuring Bad Momz of Comedy, at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 16 at Wheaton Drama in downtown Wheaton.

Tickets are $50 per person and include a $25 voucher to dine at a participating restaurant before the show. The performance will be hosted at Wheaton Drama, conveniently located among numerous participating restaurants.

According to a news release from the Downtown Wheaton Association, the group has been featured on “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” Zanies Chicago, City Winery, and more — and now the Momz are headed to downtown Wheaton.

This stand-up comedy showcase features four “her-larious” comics who just so happen to be moms, delivering a night of relatable, laugh-out-loud humor, the release stated.

The June 16 lineup includes Orly K.G., Dana Ehrman, Patty Vaccarella and Chastity Washington.

Founded by Chicago-based comic Orly K.G. in 2022, Bad Momz of Comedy showcases a rotating lineup from its growing roster of more than 100 influential mom and female comedians. This show is rated PG-13.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit VisitDowntownWheaton.org/events.

For additional information about the event, email Hello@DowntownWheaton.com or call 630-682-0633.

Participating dining locations include: 302 Wheaton, Adelle’s Modern Kitchen + Bar, Altiro Latin Fusion, BABAM Tea, Bien Trucha, Billy Bricks, Burma O’Clock, Dairy Queen, Ditka’s Grill, Dough/The Backyard, Egg’lectic Café, Extract Juicery Organic Café, GIA MIA, Gino’s East of Chicago, Graham’s Fine Chocolates & Ice Cream, Hale Street Cantina, High Rollers Company, Ivy Restaurant, Kimmer’s Ice Cream, Moveable Feast + Co., My Half of the Sky, Neer Beer N/A Beverage Company, Positano Ristorante, Qcurrys Indian Kitchen, Shane’s Deli, Sogno, Subourbon, Suzette’s Creperie, Tasting deVine, The Burger Social and The Protein Spot.