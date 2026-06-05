Professional rodeo returns to West Chicago’s Sonny Acres Farm June 12-14 & 19-20

Renowned trick rider and Roman rider Dusti Crain Dickerson will perform at the Pro Rodeo event at Sonny Acres Farm in West Chicago this summer. (Photo provided by Pro Rodeo)

Professional rodeo returns to Sonny Acres Farm in West Chicago this summer, running June 12-14 and 19-20.

In partnership with Big Hat Rodeo, the 4th annual event will offer fans a chance to enjoy a mixture of traditional rodeo competitions and world-class entertainment performances.

This family-friendly, all-ages experience includes bareback riding, steer wrestling, saddle bronc riding, girls breakaway roping, cowgirls barrel racing, bull riding and more.

Guests will also be able to enjoy the farm’s many amusement rides, live musical entertainment, petting zoo, bar, kitchen and grill, shops and more.

Renowned trick rider and Roman rider Dusti Crain Dickerson will perform her specialty act - standing atop two running horses simultaneously wowing crowds with spectacular maneuvers, including a jaw-dropping fire jump audiences will need to see to believe.

Pro Rodeo is coming to Sonny Acres Farm in West Chicago June 12-14 and June 19-20, 2026. (Photo provided by Big Hat Rodeo)

The Sonny Acres Farm Pro Rodeo will be a rain or shine event. Free parking is available on-site. No coolers or pets will be allowed at the event. Gates open at 4 p.m., and the rodeo begins at 6:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, June 12-13 and 19-20. Gates open at noon and the rodeo begins at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 14.

General admission prices are $30 for ages 12 and older, $20 for kids 5-11 and younger 4 are free. VIP packages are also available. General admission tickets will be available at the gate while supplies last.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the rodeo event webpage. For more information on Sonny Acres Farm, visit sonnyacres.com.

Sonny Acres is located at 29W310 North Ave., West Chicago.