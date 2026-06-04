Enjoy tasty treats along the McHenry County Ice Cream Trail this summer

The Naturally McHenry County Ice Cream Trail runs through Sept. 30, 2026. Visit ice cream shops throughout the county to receive a discount card. (Morguefile)

Cool off this summer with sweet treats from around the area with the McHenry County Ice Cream Trail.

Naturally McHenry County sponsors the Ice Cream Trail, which gives residents (and visitors) a great reason to explore a variety of ice cream shops around the county and earn a discount card for a future visit.

Participants can download the Naturally McHenry County app from the App Store for iPhone or Google Play for Android and visit the participating shops through Sept. 30. Use the app to “check in” with a QR code provided at each stop, and submit completed check-ins through the app to receive a discount card, good for 10% off purchases from Oct. 1 through March 31, 2027.

The trail is the perfect way for families to try new shops and new flavors, while supporting local businesses. Participating shops include Fifi’s Creamery, Huntley Dairy Mart, Julie Ann’s Frozen Custard, Read Between the Lynes, Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard, Riverbottom Ice Cream Co., The Greenwood General Store and The Freeze.

For more information, visit naturallymchenrycounty.com/things-to-do/trails/ice-cream-trail.