East Dundee’s Wine Down Wednesdays series kicks off June 9 for the season

Enjoy the summer weather, live music and good wine, beer and spirits at Wine Down Wednesdays, which are from 6-9 p.m. each month at The Depot on River Street in East Dundee.

June 10 with Brass on Fire

Brass on Fire is a seven piece, high-powered rock band that plays music from bands Chicago, The Beatles, The Doobie Brothers, Santana, Huey Lewis & the News, Billy Joel, Stevie Wonder, Ricky Martin, Sam & Dave, Ides of March, Europe and more.

July 8 with Nick Sanzeri opening for Dancing Queen: An Abba Salute

Dancing Queen: An Abba Salute will bring a joyous ABBA experience, playing hits like “Fernando,” “Mama Mia,” “Dancing Queen” and more. Nick Sanzeri, an energetic one-man band, will open the show.

Aug. 12 with Billy Elton

Billy Elton celebrates the music of Billy Joel and Elton John with an 8-piece band that takes audiences on a journey through the catalogs of these two musical legends.

Sept. 9 with Jagged Little Pill

The ultimate, most authentic Alanis Morissette experience, playing her greatest hits from her ‘90s breakthrough album “Jagged Little Pill.”

Admission to all events is free, and guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. Food will be available for purchase.

Visit eastdundee.net for more information.