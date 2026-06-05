Rock Falls’ Bellson Music Fest will be moved to indoor location Saturday

Due to forecasted extreme heat and possible thunderstorms Saturday, organizers are moving the fifth annual Bellson Music Fest and Drum Clinic indoors.

The Drum Clinic and concert performances will now take place at Centennial Auditorium at 19 E. Miller Road, Sterling.

This decision was made with the safety and comfort of musicians, attendees, volunteers, and staff in mind, according to a news release.

While the change in venue was not made lightly, organizers said they are committed to providing a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone attending the event.

The Bellson Music Fest celebrates the legacy of Rock Falls native and world-renowned drummer Louie Bellson and will feature performances and activities as scheduled.

Event organizers encourage everyone to help spread the word about the venue change and look forward to welcoming guests to the Centennial Auditorium for a great day of music and celebration.

Additional information and updates will be posted on the Rock Falls Tourism and Bellson Music Fest social media pages.