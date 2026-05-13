Revolutionary War Weekend, Jazz Fest coming to Cantigny in June

The America 250 celebration is in full swing at Cantigny, including an incredible Revolutionary War Weekend, Hamilton’s 5th Artillery exhibit, as well as Jazz Fest on Father’s Day and more.

Thursday, May 21: The Red Oaks Farm Table returns for Coldwater Coast spotlighting our Coastal Northeast as part of the monthly outdoor dining experience celebrating the diverse flavors of the United States. This will be an evening of thoughtfully prepared, regionally inspired cuisine enjoyed al fresco in a relaxed, communal setting centered around great food and the beautiful Gardens of Cantigny Park. Space is limited for each dinner. Advanced reservations are required. The cost is $135 per person, plus taxes and service charges.

Thursday June 11: Curator’s Tour: 250 Years of Hamilton’s 5th Field Artillery celebrates America 250 with a special tour rom 6-7 p.m. led by the First Division Museum Curator. This engaging program explores the remarkable 250-year history of one of the nation’s oldest Army units and its enduring connection to the 1st Infantry Division. Through personal writings, firsthand accounts, and rich historical context, the exhibition traces the evolution of American artillery — highlighting both the dramatic technological advancements and the steadfast service of the soldiers who remain “Faithful and True” to Hamilton’s artillery. The cost is $25 (includes one canned or bottled beverage).

Saturday, June 13 - Sunday, June 14: Cantigny’s annual Revolutionary War Weekend returns with The North West Territory Alliance for a two-day Revolutionary War Reenactment. Get a feel for camp life, experience a battle and enjoy the sights and sounds of the 18th century, with the Wheaton Municipal Band performing at 7 p.m. Food will be available for purchase.

Thursday, June 18: This monthly installment of the Red Oaks Farm Table features Southern Tides (Low Country) flavors, a five-course farm dinner inspired by the coastal South. From fresh seafood and summer vegetables to smoky pork and sweet Southern desserts, each dish celebrates the bold, soulful flavors that define the region, while basking in the joy of a shared meal that feels both vibrant and rooted in Southern tradition. Space is limited for each dinner. Advanced reservations are required. The cost is $135 per person, plus taxes and service charges.

Sunday, June 21 (Father’s Day): Let the music move you at Cantigny’s Jazz Fest this Father’s Day, an exceptional all-day experience filled with world-class music, great company and a lively atmosphere perfect for music lovers of all ages. Not just for dads and families, this event is for all lovers of world-class music and beautiful surroundings;

The headliner this year is the Chicago Jazz Orchestra featuring Victor Garcia. They’ll highlight the music of Miles Davis against the stunning backdrop of Cantigny Park. Composed of top-tier Chicago musicians, the Chicago Jazz Orchestra is renowned for its versatile repertoire and authentic performances of classic big band swing, as well as modern arrangements. The festival runs from 11 a.m–7 p.m.

Ongoing:

Hamilton’s 5th Field Artillery: 250 Years (opens May 23 through 2027): Trace the incredible journey of the U.S. Army’s oldest active unit in the newest exhibit. From Alexander Hamilton’s first company in 1776 to the digital battlefields of 2026, discover how this regiment has remained “Faithful and True” through every major American conflict. Admission to the museum is free, but space for this special retrospective is limited.

History Alive! Summer Family Activity: Explore new eras of history with this series of free drop-in activities every Wednesday from 10 a.m.–1 p.m. in the First Division Museum Lobby:

June 3 – American Revolution

June 10 – American Revolution

June 17 – American Civil War

June 24 – World War I

Cantigny’s Beer Garden offers live music most Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays in May and June along with bites, brews and a relaxing environment to welcome the warmer weather. Check the calendar as hours and dates may vary.

Enjoy free parking at Cantigny from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. every Wednesday with advance online registration.

For more general information about Cantigny, visit cantigny.com.