Mix of ’26: Beyond Beer & Bourbon Fest celebrates 5th anniversary at Hollywood Casino Joliet

Will County Habitat for Humanity’s Beyond Beer & Bourbon Fest returns for its 5th anniversary May 29-30, 2026. (Photo provided by Will County Habitat for Humanity )

Beyond Beer & Bourbon Fest, Will County Habitat for Humanity’s signature summer kick-off event, returns for its 5th anniversary May 29 and 30.

The event will be located outdoors on the grounds of the new Hollywood Casino Joliet.

Beyond Beer & Bourbon Fest is elevating this year’s event to make it weekend to remember. Returning in 2026 is the all-day Saturday Beyond Beer & Bourbon Fest that has grown into a powerful community tradition, uniting over 2,000 in support of Will-Grundy Habitat for Humanity’s Veteran Build programs, according to a news release.

This year’s theme, Mix of ’26, combines live music, great food, premium beverages and a celebration that spans two exciting days.

Friday Night Kickoff Concert and 5th Anniversary Celebration Friday, May 29 from 7 – 11:30 p.m.

The party kicks off Friday night with a high-energy outdoor concert on the grounds of Hollywood Casino Joliet with crowd-favorites 7th Heaven and Hillbilly Rockstarz. Food trucks, beverages and festival-style food options will be available.

Main Event: Saturday’s 5th Annual Beyond Beer & Bourbon Fest Saturday, May 30 from noon – 5 p.m. (VIP Early Access at 11 a.m.)

Saturday’s festival expands to Beyond Beer & Bourbon sampling with not only craft beers and premium bourbons, but wines, tequilas, rums, vodkas, hard seltzers, ready-to-drink cocktails and more this year. Food trucks will be available outdoors, while elevated dining options are available inside the casino. Enjoy live local music on two stages, as well as raffles, games, giveaways and more.

“We knew this year was special with it being our 5th year and moving over to the new Hollywood Casino, and we wanted to thank the community who has been growing with us along the way,” Nicole Murray, CEO of Will-Grundy Habitat for Humanity, said in a news release. “What better way to celebrate than with a party Friday night to kick off Saturday’s Beyond Beer & Bourbon Fest.”

General Admission tickets for the Friday Night Kickoff Concert are $25 each. Saturday’s Beyond Beer & Bourbon Fest General Admission tickets are $65 each during Early Bird pricing until March 31. Starting April 1, the tickets cost $75. There are also VIP tickets available for Saturday for $125 that include early access, specialty beers and bourbons, small bites, proximity to the Main Stage and access to the VIP Lounge sponsored by Elevate Private Wealth Management.

For more details including a list of participating breweries, bourbons and beyond beverages, music lineup or to buy tickets visit habitatwill.org/events/mix-of-26- beyond-beer-bourbon-fest.