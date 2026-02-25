Hairball to rock the Rialto with salute to ‘80s music March 13

Hairball will pay tribute to the ‘80s hard rock music scene with a bombastic performance at the Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet on Friday, March 13. (Image provided by Rialto Square Theatre. )

Hairball will pay tribute to the 1980s hard rock music scene with a bombastic performance at the Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet on Friday, March 13.

Relive the lights, sound, smoke, fire, bombs and screaming hoards of avid fans of arena rock shows from back in the day, according to a news release from the theater.

Vocalists Kris Vox, Dave Moody and Patrick Stone lead the band through an accurate homage to some of the biggest arena acts in the world. Van Halen, KISS, Motley Crue, Queen, Journey and Aerosmith are but a few of the acts fans will see brought to life.

2026 finds Hairball celebrating its 26th year of rocking hundreds of thousands of people across the country, constantly adding more characters, more pyrotechnics, more lights, more sound, more props and more surprises.

Tickets start at $30 and can be bought online at Ticketmaster.com or in person at the Rialto box office.

For more information, visit rialtosquare.com.