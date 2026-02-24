Five-time Grammy Award-winning Lalah Hathaway to headline Hollywood Casino Joliet on Feb. 27

Five-time Grammy Award-winning singer Lalah Hathaway will perform Friday, Feb. 27, at Hollywood Casino Joliet.

“From her iconic collaborations to her Grammy-winning albums, Lalah Hathaway is a true music legend,” Ruben Warren, vice president and general manager of Hollywood Casino Joliet, said in a news release. “We can’t wait for our guests to experience her soul and incredible performance up close on our stage.”

Celebrated as the “first daughter of soul,” Hathaway is an accomplished singer-songwriter and music producer, following in the footsteps of her father, the legendary musician Donny Hathaway. Rising to fame in the 1990s with her self-titled debut album, Hathaway has since become a defining voice in contemporary soul and R&B, according to the release.

As a multigenre artist with deep roots in R&B, Hathaway shares the record with Beyoncé for the most Best Traditional R&B Performance Grammy wins. Within her seven acclaimed albums, she has collaborated with iconic artists including Pharrell Williams, Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre, Anderson .Paak, Robert Glasper, Rapsody, Snoop Dogg, Esperanza Spalding and more.

Tickets are on sale. More information about the show and upcoming Hollywood Casino Joliet events can be found at hollywoodcasinojoliet.com/entertainment.