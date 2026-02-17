Reels at the Rialto series features ‘80s classics, family-friendly movies throughout 2026

The Rialto Square Theatre is located on Chicago Street in downtown Joliet. Aug. 29, 2024 (Bob Okon)

Rialto Square Theatre’s 2026 Reels at the Rialto Movies Series includes a great mix of popular movies, old favorites and family-friendly titles.

This movie series is a nod to the theatre’s Vaudeville movie palace past, according to a news release.

“It’s important for us to offer a wide variety of entertainment options for the residents of Joliet and surrounding areas,” Wade Welsh, Rialto Square Theatre executive director, said in the release. “We are thrilled to partner with incredible sponsors to make these movies affordable for everyone.”

Tickets are $5 each and will be available in advance or on the day of the reel at the Rialto Square Theatre Box Office.

Tickets are unavailable online and now are on sale at the box office. Doors will open 30 minutes before showtime; a free organ concert will begin when doors open and all movies start at 7 p.m.

All seating will be general admission – first come, first served. Bar and concessions will be available to buy.

Romancing the Stone

7 p.m. Feb. 26 | PG | 1 hour and 45 minutes

A dowdy romantic-adventure writer is hurled into a real-life adventure in the Colombian jungle to save her sister, who will be killed if a treasure map is not delivered to her captors.

Big

7 p.m. March 19 | PG | 2 hours and 3 minutes

At a carnival, young Josh Baskin wishes he was big, only to wake up the next morning and discover his wish came true. But the more Josh experiences life as an adult, the more he longs for the simple joys of childhood.

Heidi (1937)

7 p.m. April 23 | G | 1 hour and 28 minutes

A plucky little orphan girl gets dumped abruptly into her gruff, hermit grandfather’s care, then later gets retaken and delivered as a companion for an injured girl.

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid

7 p.m. May 28 | PG | 1 hour and 50 minutes

In 1890s Wyoming, Butch Cassidy and The Sundance Kid lead a band of outlaws. When a train robbery goes wrong, they find themselves on the run with a posse hard on their heels.

The Empire Strikes Back

7 p.m. Sept. 24 | PG | 2 hours

After the Empire overpowers the Rebel Alliance, Luke Skywalker begins training with Jedi Master Yoda, while Darth Vader and bounty hunter Boba Fett pursue his friends across the galaxy.

Hocus Pocus

7 p.m. Oct. 29 | PG | 1 hour and 36 minutes

A teenage boy named Max and his little sister move to Salem, where he struggles to fit in before awakening a trio of diabolical witches that were executed in the 17th century.

No films will be presented during the summer as the theatre will be closed from June through mid-September for a comprehensive HVAC renovation.

Movies for November and December will be announced as part of Home for the Holidays 2026. All seats are $5, and seating is general admission.

For more information, please visit RialtoSquare.com/movies, or call the Rialto Square Theatre Box Office at 815-726-6600.

The box office is located at 102 N. Chicago Street in downtown Joliet.

Dates and times are subject to change, check rialtosquare.com for the most up-to-date information