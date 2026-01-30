Black Violin returns to Rialto Square Theatre in Joliet Feb. 15

Black Violin returns to Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet with its Full Circle Tour on Sunday, Feb. 15. (Photo provided by Rialto Square Theatre)

Black Violin returns to Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet with its Full Circle Tour on Sunday, Feb. 15.

Step into Black Violin’s Full Circle Tour, where Grammy-nominated duo Wil Baptiste and Kev Marcus redefine the possibilities of music by merging classical depth with hip-hop’s pulse, according to a news release from the theater

This tour captures the essence of returning to where it all began – transformed and reimagined. From high school orchestra classmates to groundbreaking artists, Black Violin’s path reflects resilience, creativity and the courage to challenge expectations.

With their Black Violin Foundation reaching more than 100,000 students each year, they’re building a legacy that transcends the stage, inspiring a new generation to dream boldly, according to the release.

Ticket prices start at $35 and are available online at Ticketmaster.com or in person at the Rialto Box Office. For more information, visit rialtosquare.com.