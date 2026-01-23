Country music star Brett Young to perform at Rialto Square Theatre Jan. 30

Country music star Brett Young will perform at the Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet on Friday, Jan. 30. (Photo provided by Rialto Square Theatre. )

Country music star Brett Young will perform at the Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet on Friday, Jan. 30 with special guest singer-songwriter Jenna Davis.

After wrapping his expansive Back To Basics World Tour 2025, which sold out venues across the world, Young will embark on his 2026 2.0 Tour.

Kicking off on Jan. 22 at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium, the 18-date run will bring Young’s authentic storytelling, compelling musicianship and live band intimacy to cities across the country, according to a news release from the theatre.

The tour takes its name from his newest studio album “2.0,” out now via Nashville Harbor Records & Entertainment.

Co-written entirely by Young, the 11-track album features collaborations with Lady A, a reimagined version of his career defining hit “In Case You Didn’t Know” with Hannah McFarland and his current chart-climbing single “Drink With You.”

“After an incredible trip across the pond and feeling the amazing momentum behind my new album ‘2.0,’ I’m beyond excited to hit the road next year,” Young said in the news release. “It feels like something special is happening and I want y’all to be a part of it.”

VIP packages are available and will include a ticket, meet & greet, photo with Young, exclusive merchandise, early venue access and more.

Visit brettyoungmusic.com for more information.

Tickets start at $49 and are available online at Ticketmaster.com or in person at the Rialto Box Office.

For more information, visit rialtosquare.com.