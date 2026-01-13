Joliet Drama Guild presents ‘The Outsiders’ this winter

Joliet Drama Guild presents “The Outsiders” Jan. 23-25 and Jan. 30-Feb. 1 at the Billie Limacher Centennial Park Theatre. (Image provided by Joliet Drama Guild )

Joliet Drama Guild presents “The Outsiders” Jan. 23-25 and Jan. 30-Feb. 1 at the Billie Limacher Centennial Park Theatre.

According to a news release, “The Outsiders” was written by author S.E. Hinton when she was 16 and published with her initials so not to reveal that she was a female, according to a news release.

The story is fictional, but the emotions, struggles and relationships reflect real life, according to a news release. The novel (and play) follows Ponyboy Curtis, a sensitive “greaser” who must navigate class conflict between the greasers (the poorer kids) and the socs (wealthier kids).

The story reflects the fights and challenges that everyone faces, but there is goodness in youth and innocence, the release stated.

Showtimes are 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays.

Visit thejolietdramaguild.com for tickets or more information.