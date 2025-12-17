KC and the Sunshine Band to headline new Hollywood Casino Joliet

Three-time Grammy Award-winning KC and the Sunshine Band will perform at the brand new Hollywood Casino Joliet on Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026. (Larry Marano/Larry Marano)

Three-time Grammy Award-winning KC and the Sunshine Band will perform at the brand-new Hollywood Casino Joliet on Saturday, Jan. 24.

“Hollywood Joliet is starting the new year with our dancing shoes on and welcoming KC and the Sunshine Band to our stage in January,” Ruben Warren, vice president and general manager of Hollywood Casino Joliet, said in a news release. “This high-energy show is sure to have the entire audience moving along to hit after hit.”

KC and the Sunshine Band has been grooving with audiences for 50 years. With more than 100 million records sold, nine Grammy nominations, three Grammy Awards and an American Music Award, KC and the Sunshine Band is known for its influential tracks, including “That’s the Way (I Like It),” “Boogie Shoes” and “Get Down Tonight.”

One of the most influential artists of the 1970s, KC and the Sunshine Band’s music has appeared in over 200 major commericals and motion pictures, including hit films “Forrest Gump,” “Boogie Nights” and “Rush Hour.”

More information about the show and upcoming events can be found at ticketmaster.com.