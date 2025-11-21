‘A Charlie Brown Christmas: Live on Stage’ coming to Rialto Square Theatre

“A Charlie Brown Christmas Live On Stage” will be at the Rialto Square Theatre in Joliet Monday, Dec. 8. (Image provided by Rialto Square Theatre)

The Peanuts’ timeless holiday television special comes to life with the national tour of “A Charlie Brown Christmas Live On Stage,” which will be at the Rialto Square Theatre in Joliet Monday, Dec. 8.

This critically acclaimed holiday celebration that the whole family can enjoy brings Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, Linus and the rest of the Peanuts gang together live on stage as they uncover the true meaning of Christmas.

The characters will perform songs from the unforgettable musical score of legendary composer Vince Guaraldi. The Broadway-style production, complete with immersive sets, lighting, choreography and colorful costumes, has sold more than 300,000 tickets over the prior holiday seasons.

Creator Charles Schulz’s Emmy and Peabody award-winning story has been a longstanding tradition, warming the hearts of millions of fans. “A Charlie Brown Christmas Live On Stage” encompasses all the favorite scenes from the original animated television show, with more fun, more music and more finding the true Christmas spirit.

After the final bow, the show crescendos into a celebration of holiday music as the Peanuts gang sings traditional Christmas songs and carols. The show is 90 minutes including intermission. Tickets start at $35 and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com or at the Rialto Square Box Office.

This show will be one of the many in the annual holiday series, The Rialto Square Theatre Home for the Holidays. This lineup of family-friendly shows includes classic titles, holiday favorites, well-known artists and soon-to-be new holiday favorites.

For more information, visit RialtoSquare.com/holidays.