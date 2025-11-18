Mosaic Kitchen & Cocktails now open in Geneva

The Geneva Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting for Mosaic Kitchen & Cocktails, 507 S 3rd St., Suite A, in Geneva on November 14, 2025, in celebration of their Grand Opening. (Photo provided by the Geneva Chamber of Commerce. )

Mosaic Kitchen & Cocktails, a new Mediterranean restaurant and coffee house, is now open on South Third Street in Geneva.

The Geneva Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to welcome the new business on Friday, Nov. 14.

According to its website, Mosaic’s dishes include traditional favorites like hummus, baba ghanoush and falafel, as well as more contemporary options like the signature roast Cornish game hen and slow roast lamb shank. All dishes are made from the freshest ingredients and sourced locally whenever possible.

The coffee menu has a variety of espressos, cold brews, drip coffee and more.

Mosaic is open seven days a week for coffee service until 2 p.m., and Monday, Wednesday through Sunday for dinner beginning at 4 p.m. at 507 S. 3rd St., Suite A in Geneva.

For more information or to see the menu, visit their website at mosaicgeneva.com/.