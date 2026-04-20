Shining Star to tribute Earth, Wind & Fire at Hollywood Casino Joliet April 24

Shining Star ‘A Tribute to Earth, Wind & Fire’ will perform at Hollywood Casino Joliet’s event center Friday, April 24. (Photo provided by Hollywood Casino Joliet)

Shining Star ‘A Tribute to Earth, Wind & Fire’ will perform at Hollywood Casino Joliet’s event center Friday, April 24.

“The music of Earth, Wind & Fire has stood the test of time, and Shining Star brings their iconic songs to life with remarkable authenticity. Their performance will light up our event center, and we’re excited to welcome audiences young and old to an unforgettable live experience,” Ruben Warren, vice president and general manager of Hollywood Casino Joliet, said in a news release.

According to the release, Shining Star delivers a powerful tribute concert celebrating the legendary music of Earth, Wind & Fire.

Featuring an exceptional lineup of musicians and vocalists, the band brings the group’s timeless hits to life with energy, precision and heart, creating an immersive live experience for audiences nationwide.

The concert showcases lead guitar, bass, keyboards, drums, a three-piece horn section and stunning vocal performances that replicate the iconic sound and style of original lead singers Maurice White and Philip Bailey.

All ages are welcome at Shining Star’s performance. Tickets are available to the public for purchase via Ticketmaster.

More information about the upcoming performance and Hollywood Casino Joliet events can be found at hollywoodcasinojoliet.com/entertainment.