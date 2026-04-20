15 must-visit museums in northern Illinois

You don’t have to head into Chicago to find incredible museums in northern Illinois.

Across the suburbs and throughout the region, you’ll find fascinating spots dedicated to art, history, science and unique local stories.

Whether you’re planning a family outing or a weekend adventure, these museums outside the city are well worth the visit.

Lizzadro Museum of Lapidary Art – Oak Brook

Lizzadro Museum of Lapidary Art is a hidden treasure for those fascinated by gems, minerals and the art of stone carving. Marvel at displays of gemstone treasures, antiques to modern, as well as some earth science exhibits. The museum has an extensive collection of intricate Chinese jade carvings, some of which are centuries old. The “Rock & Mineral Experience” allows younger visitors to touch and examine specimens, making it a hit for school-aged kids. For more information, visit lizzadromuseum.org.

Volo Museum - Volo

The X2 Skycycle Rocket is among Evel Knievel's vehicles on display at Volo Museum. (Photo Provided by John Bagley. )

This gem of a museum, located in the Lake County town of Volo, is full of iconic planes, trains and automobiles. And not just classic cars. Yes, there are plenty of vintage automobiles and antique trains, but visitors can see the actual vehicles used in hit movies like “The Fast & The Furious” series, “Ghostbusters,” “Back to the Future,” “Transformers,” “The Dark Knight” and TV shows such as “Knight Rider,” “Miami Vice,” “The Munsters” and many more. In addition, the museum has antique carousels and music machines, classic agricultural machines, vintage RVs and camping equipment, a Disney memorabilia exhibit and so much more. The “Titanic Exhibit” features luxury autos of the era, period clothing and artifacts from the doomed ship. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, and is located at 27582 Volo Village Road, Volo. To plan your adventure, visit volocars.com.

Joliet Area Historical Museum/Old Joliet Prison Historic Site

The historic Joliet prison, which opened in 1858 with 53 prisoners, grew to house 2,000 inmates in 1878. The prison housed inmates until 2002, when former Gov. George Ryan closed it. The prison was featured in the original “The Blues Brothers” film in 1980, “Natural Born Killers” and “Derailed,” and was the Fox River State Penitentiary in the Fox TV series “Prison Break.” Both guided and self-guided tours are available, and reservations are required. The Joliet Area Historical Museum, which manages the Old Joliet Prison, gives visitors a deeper look into the city’s history at its location at 204 Ottawa St. The museum also offers special programs and events. For more information, visit jolietmuseum.org.

Illinois Rock & Roll Museum

The Illinois Rock and Roll Museum on Route 66 sits along West Cass Street in downtown Joliet. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

Rock on down the road to the Illinois Rock & Roll Museum on Route 66, a multilevel museum and performance space whose mission is to preserve the history of musicians and bands with ties to Illinois. The museum’s first-floor exhibit galleries and gift shop are currently open to the public six days a week.

The Rock & Roll Museum’s gift shop is home to official Route 66 passports, limited edition T-shirts, buttons, magnets, books and much more. Many of the items tie into the region’s storied connection to Route 66 and the rich musical history of Illinois. Explore artifacts from some of the past Illinois Rock & Roll Hall of Fame honorees, including such seminal rock bands as Cheap Trick, Styx, Chicago, REO Speedwagon and artists such as Chuck Berry, Sam Cooke, Muddy Waters, Buddy Guy and John Prine. 9 W. Cass St., Joliet. For more information, visit RoadToRock.org.

First Division Museum at Cantigny

Displays of photographs and artifacts are part of the “So Ready for Laughter: The Legacy of Bob Hope” exhibit at Cantigny in Wheaton. (Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com/Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com)

The First Division Museum at Cantigny, which is located in Wheaton, tells the stories of the 1st Infantry Division of the U.S. Army. It was the first unit to deploy in World Wars I and II and in Vietnam. Exhibits in the gallery include a timeline of the unit’s engagement in international conflicts, beginning with WWI through present day. Explore Tank Park, which showcases tanks and artillery pieces dating from World War I to Desert Storm and Desert Shield. Cantigny is also known for its beautiful gardens, now open Wednesdays through Sundays. Take a nature walk on the 2-mile trail, and stop off at the Red Oaks Playground to let the children unwind. Check the online calendar for special events held throughout the year. For more information, visit cantigny.org.

Illinois Railway Museum

Train enthusiasts of all ages definitely will want to plan a trip to Union, located in northwest McHenry County, home to the largest railroad museum in the country. The museum has the biggest collection of historic railroad equipment and historic structures like the 1851 East Union Depot, Spaulding Tower, the Schroeder Mercantile Store and the Central Diner. Every summer, the museum hosts the wildly popular Day Out with Thomas the Train, where children can take a 20-minute ride with Thomas the Tank Engine, in addition to other Thomas-related activities. For more information about the museum, visit irm.org.

Ottawa Historical and Scouting Heritage Museum

The museum was founded to promote and preserve the traditions of Boy Scouting, Girl Scouting and Camp Fire through a variety of exhibits and memorabilia. The founder of Boy Scouts of America, W.D. Boyce, is a native of Ottawa, and guests will learn about his life in the Illinois Valley area. Other exhibits trace the history of how Scouting developed over time. Guests also can learn about the city of Ottawa’s rich history, including the site of the first Lincoln-Douglas debate in 1858. For more information, visit ottawahistoricalscoutingmuseum.org.

Sock Monkey Museum

The Sock Monkey Museum in Long Grove holds a Guinness World Record and offers a whimsical, nostalgic experience in a historic setting. It houses over 2,000 handmade sock monkeys, making it the largest collection of its kind in the world. The museum educates visitors on the history of the “Rockford Red Heel” socks used to create the original toys in Illinois. Families often participate in the “build-your-own” station to create their own custom plush monkey. 210 Robert Parker Coffin Road, Long Grove. sockmonkeymuseum.com

Ellwood House Museum

This ornate mansion, located near downtown DeKalb, was once home to barbed wire baron Isaac Ellwood and his family. The Ellwood House Museum campus is now home to seven historic structures, which include the 1879 mansion, the 1900 Ellcourt House, four gardens and the Patience Ellwood Towle Visitor Center, featuring exhibits that tell the Ellwood family story. Both guided and self-guided tours are available. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit ellwoodhouse.org.

Fox River Trolley Museum

In the late 1800s and early 1900s, people hopped on electric trolleys to get places. The Fox River Trolley Museum in South Elgin preserves this era of local history. Visitors even can go on a trolley ride along the Fox River. During the two-mile ride, the conductor shares the history of railcars. In addition, the museum hosts special events like the popular Bunny Burrow Express featuring the Easter Bunny. Learn more at foxtrolley.org.

Air Classics Museum

Another place to explore vintage modes of transportation is the Air Classics Museum, located at the Aurora Municipal Airport in Sugar Grove. Open April through November, the Air Classics Museum is Chicagoland’s largest aviation museum. Explore aircraft, uniforms and other aviation memorabilia from the 1930s through the present time. Volunteers offer guided tours of aircraft. Visitors can sit in an A-7 flown in the Gulf War and climb into the pilot’s seat of a UH-1 Huey helicopter. Visit airclassicsmuseum.org to learn more.

DuPage Children’s Museum

For more than 30 years, the DuPage Children’s Museum in Naperville has inspired children and adults to be curious and creative. The hands-on exhibits promote learning through play as kids learn about science, art and math. Popular exhibits include AWEsome Energy, an interactive experience that integrates air, water and electricity. At Build It, kids can experiment with putting things together. The popular Creativity Connections exhibit is where light, shadow and texture provide opportunities for creative exploration through shadow art. In addition, DuPage Children’s Museum offers programs to help scouts earn badges. Learn more at dupagechildrens.org.

Edith Farnsworth House

Designed by legendary architect Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, the Edith Farnsworth House in Plano is considered one of the most important modernist assets in the country. Originally built as a country retreat for Dr. Edith Farnsworth, today the house museum welcomes more than 10,000 guests annually from around the world. When the museum reopens Thursday, March 26, after being closed for interior preservation, be sure to check out the array of programming, including guided landscape walks and $5 First Saturdays tours. Learn more at edithfarnsworthhouse.org.

St. Charles Motorcycle Museum & Art Gallery

Art and motorcycle enthusiasts alike will find something to enjoy at the St. Charles Motorcycle Museum & Art Gallery. The museum features restored vintage motorcycles and celebrates the history of motorcycles. It’s also home to a curated selection of artwork with rotating exhibitions, showcasing local and national artists with a focus on the artistry surrounding motorcycles. From paintings to sculptures, each piece tells a story and adds to the vibrant atmosphere of the museum. Visit stcmotorcyclemuseum.org to learn more.

Graue Mill and Museum

History comes to life at Graue Mill and Museum in Oak Brook. Programs about milling, spinning and weaving illustrate what life was like between 1850 and 1860, as well as the effect mills had on the area’s culture. Demonstrations are held at 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays when the museum is open from mid-April through mid-November. Graue Mill also offers hands-on day camps for kids to enjoy in the summer. To learn more, visit dupageforest.org/places-to-go/centers/graue-mill-and-museum.

Shaw Local News Network reporters Vicki Martinka Petersen Ryan Searl contributed to this report.