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The Scene

Sip Around the World in Woodstock set for May 2

People shop Thursday, June 16, 2022, on the historic Woodstock Square. Construction on Dean Street and the new roundabout at the intersection of South Street, Madison Street and Lake Avenue has created some issues for some local businesses. A few businesses, particularly on the Square, are worried about the effect the work will have on their business this year and next year.

The Woodstock Area Chamber of Commerce will host Sip Around the World Saturday, May 2 at various businesses around the historic Woodstock Square and downtown Woodstock. (Gregory Shaver Shaw Media)

By Aimee Barrows

Enjoy international beverages and bites at Sip Around the World, presented by the Woodstock Area Chamber of Commerce, from 1 to 5 p.m May 2.

Businesses on the historic Woodstock Square and in the surrounding downtown area will represent a different country, each offering a small drink paired with a themed bite.

Guests are encouraged to stop by the Square early for the opening day of the Woodstock Farmers Market on the Square.

Tickets are $50 plus fees and are limited. Three check-in times are available. Each ticket includes a commemorative tasting glass, lanyard, reusable shopping bag, drink samples and small bites.

Visit the Woodstock Area Chamber of Commerce’s website for more information or to buy tickets.

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Aimee Barrows

Aimee Barrows

Aimee Barrows is the editor of The Scene, Shaw Local News Network's entertainment section. The Scene is your go-to destination for all things fun in Northern Illinois. Prior to The Scene, Aimee was the editor of the Kane County Chronicle for five years, and a freelance reporter for Shaw Media for four years.