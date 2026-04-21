Sip Around the World in Woodstock set for May 2

The Woodstock Area Chamber of Commerce will host Sip Around the World Saturday, May 2 at various businesses around the historic Woodstock Square and downtown Woodstock. (Gregory Shaver Shaw Media)

Enjoy international beverages and bites at Sip Around the World, presented by the Woodstock Area Chamber of Commerce, from 1 to 5 p.m May 2.

Businesses on the historic Woodstock Square and in the surrounding downtown area will represent a different country, each offering a small drink paired with a themed bite.

Guests are encouraged to stop by the Square early for the opening day of the Woodstock Farmers Market on the Square.

Tickets are $50 plus fees and are limited. Three check-in times are available. Each ticket includes a commemorative tasting glass, lanyard, reusable shopping bag, drink samples and small bites.

Visit the Woodstock Area Chamber of Commerce’s website for more information or to buy tickets.