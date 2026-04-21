Sip Around the World in Woodstock set for May 2

Enjoy international beverages and bites at Sip Around the World, presented by the Woodstock Area Chamber of Commerce, from 1 to 5 p.m May 2.
Businesses on the historic Woodstock Square and in the surrounding downtown area will represent a different country, each offering a small drink paired with a themed bite.
Guests are encouraged to stop by the Square early for the opening day of the Woodstock Farmers Market on the Square.
Tickets are $50 plus fees and are limited. Three check-in times are available. Each ticket includes a commemorative tasting glass, lanyard, reusable shopping bag, drink samples and small bites.
Visit the Woodstock Area Chamber of Commerce’s website for more information or to buy tickets.