The Morton Arboretum to host Tequila Dinner, Spring Wine Tasting events

The Morton Arboretum's Tequila Dinner is Thursday, May 7, 2026. (Photo provided by The Morton Arboretum )

The Morton Arboretum in Lisle will host two distinct events this spring, designed for food and beverage enthusiasts: a sophisticated five-course Tequila Dinner on May 7 and the return of Spring Wine Tasting on May 9.

Tequila Dinner

Experience an elegant five-course dinner from 6-9 p.m. in the Ginkgo Restaurant and taste an array of tequilas, from the delicate notes of silver tequila to the woody, complex flavors of reposado and añejo.

The program will feature experts from Don Fulano Tequila, who will share insights about tequila food pairings and how aging in white oak barrels develops color, aroma and flavor. The menu includes seafood ceviche, Chayote squash salad, Guajillo and Annatto-braised short ribs and caramel flan for dessert. A vegetarian menu is also available.

Guests will be seated at shared tables of 10. Tickets are $100 for members and $110 for nonmembers, and can be purchased here.

The Morton Arboretum will host its Spring Wine Tasting Event on Saturday, May 9, 2026. (Photo provided by The Morton Arboretum )

Spring Wine Tasting

The Morton Arboretum’s Spring Wine Tasting is from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, May 9. Stroll along the Meadow Lake Trail while sampling from more than 80 varieties of wines. Tickets include 25 samples, a commemorative sampling glass and discounts on on wine orders.

General admission tickets are $50 for members, $60 for nonmembers. VIP tickets are $65 for members and $75 for nonmembers, and include an early entry time of at noon. Click here to purchase tickets.

For more information, visit mortonarb.org.