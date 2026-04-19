America’s Best Restaurants to film show at Oswego restaurant

There’s a reason why Christina’s Grill & Gatherings in Oswego sees plenty of repeat customers.

The restaurant, located at 3516 U.S Route 34 in Oswego, will soon gain national attention when America’s Best Restaurants comes to the restaurant from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday to film an episode for its YouTube channel.

America’s Best Restaurants is a national media firm focused on highlighting independent restaurants.

Customers are urged to come to the restaurant during the filming of the episode.

“I’m very, very excited about it,” said Allen Soboj, who owns the restaurant with his wife, Christina. “It will be a real good shot of adrenaline here.”

The restaurant is named after her.

The Oswego couple in 2020 took over Pearce’s Restaurant & Bar at the Oswegoland Park District’s Fox Bend Golf Course.

“It was actually my wife’s idea,” Soboj said. “And that’s why we named the restaurant Christina’s. If we’re being honest, I wasn’t crazy about the idea in the beginning. It was something that we had never done. It was out of my comfort zone. But my wife felt real comfortable that we could pull it off. And she was right.”

Christina Soboj said she saw the need for a restaurant catering not only to those using the golf course, but the entire community.

“And that’s how we utilize our deck for the outside community, in addition to the golfers,” she said.

The couple previously owned Bulldog’s Red Hots and North Island Sandwich Shoppe in downtown Batavia.

Those who visit Christina’s Grill & Gatherings will find a variety of food options,

“Our head cook is Mexican, Allen is Italian and I myself am Cuban,” general manager Sofia Lima said. “All three of us are very passionate about the kitchen and what we do. We believe that cooking is not something that is done just to nurture, but also to enhance flavors. This year, we are coming up with entrees that are traditional to all three cultures in order to provide our customers with the best experience. So by putting our passion and our love into the cooking process, we’re able to provide a better culinary experience for our customers.”

The restaurant’s meatball sub has proven to be a big hit.

“Last year, a lot of people were raving that we had the best meatball sub,” she said. “Our meatballs are made in house.”

Christina’s Grill & Gatherings also offers some unique cocktails, Lima said.

“We have a drink called a MaiTini, which is like a Mai Tai and a martini together,” Lima said. “It’s something unique that we created.”