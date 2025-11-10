Celebrate the season with ‘Home for the Holidays’ series at Rialto Square Theatre

The popular Home for the Holidays series returns to Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet this season. (Image provided by Rialto Square Theatre)

The lineup of family-friendly shows includes classic titles, holiday favorites, well-known artists and soon-to-be new holiday favorites. All shows are on sale now and can be purchased at RialtoSquare.com/holidays.

It Must Be Christmas: An Acoustic Evening With Chris Young

Friday, Nov. 21 at 7:30 p.m.

Ticket Prices start at $49

Young will be sharing the spirit of the season with his live take on holiday classics featured on his “It Must Be Christmas album.”

Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland

Wednesday, Nov. 26 at 6:30 p.m.

Ticket prices start at $35

Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland blends the spellbinding grace and daredevil athleticism of today’s greatest circus performers with a musical mix of timeless seasonal music. With some of the best cirque performers from around the world, audiences can expect a night of inspiring holiday entertainment accompanied by breath-taking acrobatic feats of strength and skill.

Teddy Bear Tea

Friday, Nov. 28 at 9:30 a.m. & 12:30 p.m.

Ticket Prices are $35 for adults and $30 for children 12 and under

The Rialto Square Theatre holiday tradition continues. Young and old alike will enjoy this family tradition featuring a delicious brunch buffet and family fun complete with a special appearance by St. Nick himself and a keepsake teddy bear.

Holiday Movie: “The Polar Express”

Saturday, Nov. 29 at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $5

Movie tickets must be purchased at the box office. They are not available online. Tom Hanks and director Robert Zemeckis (“Forrest Gump”; “Cast Away”) reunite for “Polar Express,” an inspiring adventure based on the beloved children’s book by Chris Van Allsburg. When a doubting young boy takes an extraordinary train ride to the North Pole, he embarks on a journey of self-discovery that shows him that the wonder of life never fades for those who believe.

The Nutcracker

Sunday, Nov. 30 at 2 p.m.

Ticket prices are $35 for adults and $24 for children 12 and under

This holiday favorite fairytale ballet is perfect for the entire family. The magical production features lavish costumes, exquisite sets, including a Christmas tree that grows before your eyes and sensational choreography. Journey through the land of whirling snowflakes and visit the kingdom of the Sugar Plum Fairy.

Jingle Mingle

Thursday, Dec. 4 at 6 p.m.

Ticket prices start at $30

The Rialto Square Theatre Foundation is excited to once again host the young adult event, Jingle Mingle. The night will also consist of multiple appetizer samplings from local vendors, a cash bar, and a signature drink. This year’s event will also have live music. Ticket price includes appetizers and two drink tickets.

Engelbert Humperdinck: “A Winter World of Love” A Night of Holiday Classics & Greatest Hits

Friday, Dec. 5 at 7:30 p.m.

Ticket prices start at $51

In a career spanning over 50 years, Humperdinck has generated sales in excess of 140 million records, including 64 gold albums and 35 platinum, four Grammy nominations, a Golden Globe and stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Las Vegas Walk of Fame and Leicester Walk of Fame. He has performed for the Queen four times, several presidents and many heads of state. He has recorded everything from the most romantic ballads to movie theme songs, disco, rock and even gospel.

Old Crow Medicine Show’s Holiday Hootenanny

Saturday, Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m.

Ticket Prices start at $53.75

For the very first time, Old Crow Medicine Show is bringing a holiday tour to the stage. Join the Grammy-winning band for a festive night of foot-stompin’ Christmas classics, and fan-favorite Old Crow hits. The band will be joined by special guest Bronwyn Keith-Hynes, adding fiddle fire and holiday cheer to this one-of-a-kind celebration.

Holiday Movie: “Christmas Vacation”

Sunday, Dec. 7 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $5

Movie tickets must be purchased at the box office. They are not available online. It’s Christmas time and the Griswolds are preparing a big family celebration, but things never run smoothly for Clark, his wife Ellen and their two kids. Clark’s perennial bad luck is aggravated by his obnoxious family guests, but he manages to keep going, knowing that his Christmas bonus is due soon.

“A Charlie Brown Christmas” Live on Stage

Monday, Dec. 18 at 6:30 p.m.

Ticket prices start at $35

Peanuts’ timeless holiday television special comes to life with the national tour of “A Charlie Brown Christmas” Live On Stage, skating into Rialto Square Theatre on Dec. 8. This critically acclaimed holiday celebration that the whole family can enjoy brings Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, Linus and the rest of the Peanuts gang together live on stage as they uncover the true meaning of Christmas and perform songs from the unforgettable musical score of legendary composer Vince Guaraldi. The Broadway-style production, complete with immersive sets, lighting, choreography and colorful costumes, has sold more than 300,000 tickets over the prior holiday seasons.

Merry Little Soiree ft. Nova Soul Quartet

Wednesday, Dec. 10 at 6:15 p.m. and Thursday, Dec. 11 at 6:15 p.m.

Tickets are $72 and must be purchased at the box office. They are not available online.

Enjoy a swanky Christmas party with a local favorite, Nova Soul. Start the evening with cocktail hour (cash bar) and then be escorted to your table of two in the Esplanade, where you will be served a charcuterie board and a bottle of wine from the local winery Bishops Hill while Nova Soul performs holiday music. You will also receive a Rialto Square Theatre keepsake.

Joliet American Legion Band

Sunday, Dec. 14 at 2 p.m.

This performance is free to attend with a donation of non-perishable food items. Tickets will be distributed in advance at the Rialto ticket lobby on Monday, Dec. 8 from 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. and Tuesday, Dec. 9 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The Joliet American Legion Band will bring the sounds of the season to life on the Rialto Square Theatre stage. Enriched in tradition, military sharpness and musical integrity, these musicians are delighted to bring you an unforgettable performance with their tremendously rousing musical spirit. A ticket is free in exchange for a generous food/nonperishable donation; donations are accepted on the dates above.

“It’s A Wonderful Life:” A Live Radio Play on WJOL

Thursday, Dec. 18 at 7 p.m.

Ticket prices start at $15.50

For the final time, a holiday tradition returns to Rialto Square Theatre– join WJOL along with talent from Star 96.7, Q Rock 100.7, 95.9 The River, and Free Country @ 98.3 for an evening you won’t forget. Local radio talents perform the Christmas classic “It’s A Wonderful Life” live from the Rialto stage, as it broadcasts on WJOL simultaneously. This is always a highlight of the holiday season, and this performance will be the last time performed at the Rialto Square Theatre. All proceeds from ticket sales benefit the Rialto Square Theatre’s mission to bring the biggest and brightest talents to the Rialto Square stage.

Holiday Movie: “Home Alone”

Sunday, Dec. 21 at 2 p.m.

Ticket prices are $5 and must be purchased at the box office. They are not available online.

A young boy named Kevin (Macaulay Culkin) is accidentally left behind when his family takes off for a vacation in France over the holiday season. Once he realizes they’ve left him home alone, he learns to fend for himself and eventually has to protect his house against two bumbling burglars (Joe Pesci, Daniel Stern) who are planning to rob every house in Kevin’s suburban Chicago neighborhood.